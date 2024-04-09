Purdue star Zach Edey led both teams in scoring with a 37-point output in the national championship game, but the top overall seeded UConn Huskies won 75-60 Monday in the NCAA Tournament final at State Farm Stadium.

Edey was the only player in double-digit scoring with 16 in the first half, while the rest of the Boilermakers scored 14 points combined.

Edey finished with 37 points on 15-of-25 shooting, but only Braden Smith joined him in double-figures with 12 as the Boilermakers went 1-for-7 from three as a team.

For the Huskies, Tristen Newton won the Most Outstanding Player honor with 20 points, seven assists and five rebounds for the repeating national champion Huskies. Stephon Castle added 15 points.

UConn finished with center Donovan Clingan and Cam Spencer at 11 points as the Huskies’ defense dictated the game, allowing Edey to score in one-on-one situations in order to make Purdue one-dimensional.

The Huskies won their sixth championship in program history and became the first back-to-back champion since the 2006-07 Florida Gators.

Follow @AZSports