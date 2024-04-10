The Arizona Diamondbacks took things down to the wire in their series finale against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday afternoon.

But with two outs showing in the top of the ninth inning of a 3-3 ballgame, third baseman Eugenio Suarez handed Arizona the 5-3 victory with a two-run double.

Having gone 0-for-4 entering the final frame, Suarez hung in and delivered in his fifth plate appearance, reaching out and putting an 86-mph sweeper into no man’s land over in shallow left field.

Hit 'em where they ain't. 😅 pic.twitter.com/JPxGlMCA5m — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 10, 2024

The blooper was more than enough to bring in both Christian Walker and Ketel Marte, who reached on a pair of walks earlier in the inning.

That would be all the scoring for the D-backs, though, as a Randal Grichuk flyout the next at-bat would end the inning for Arizona.

That would leave pitcher Kevin Ginkel to close things out for the D-backs.

And despite loading the bases, Ginkel managed to seal the victory with a pair of strikeouts before getting Nolan Jones to fly out.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added two hits and two RBIs for the Diamondbacks, including an RBI double in the seventh inning to tie it at 3-all. Blaze Alexander, filling in for injured shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, homered in the second for Arizona, which has taken five of seven meetings this season against Colorado.

Michael Toglia had a two-run homer and Ezequiel Tovar added three hits for the Rockies (3-10), who hit double digits in the loss column two weeks into the season.

Joe Mantiply (1-0) worked 0.1 innings in relief for the win.

Arizona’s Tommy Henry went five innings and allowed three runs — two earned — on four hits. He struck out six.

Austin Gomber went the first six innings for Colorado and allowed two runs on six hits.

With back-to-back wins over the Rockies, the D-backs took home the series and are now 6-7 on the year.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Two days removed from surgery to repair a right meniscus tear, SS Geraldo Perdomo was scheduled to begin his post-operative therapy and treatment at the team’s spring training facility Wednesday at Salt River Fields. He is expected to be sidelined for six weeks.

“He wants to get back and he’s very eager,” manager Torey Lovullo said prior to the game. “We need him, we’ll need him to return but we won’t do it too soon.”

Meanwhile, RHP Paul Sewald, the team’s closer who went on the 15-day injured list days before the start of the regular season with a left oblique strain, has been throwing long toss and is expected to begin some bullpen sessions in the coming days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

