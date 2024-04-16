Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Budda Baker backs Rome Odunze as top WR prospect this NFL Draft

Apr 15, 2024, 6:29 PM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

If Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort was waiting for safety Budda Baker’s thoughts on the top wide receiver prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, he’s got them.

Following Arizona’s strength and conditioning program kicking off Monday, Baker made his opinion that Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze is the top dog this draft class.

But should we really be that surprised, given that Odunze and Baker share the same alma mater?

Baker wasn’t the only Cardinal to give their take on this year’s top wide receiver prospect, either, with offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. throwing Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. into the ring not long after his current teammate.

Again, are we surprised?

As if you needed any more clarification, Johnson made his feelings known about his former Ohio State teammate while on the Cardinals Corner podcast this past March.

“I feel like the whole world knows he’s the best receiver in the draft,” Johnson said.

Either way it shakes out, landing one of those two wide receivers could really elevate Arizona’s offense in Year 2 under head coach Jonathan Gannon and coordinator Drew Petzing.

Currently, Arizona’s wide receivers room is led by Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch following the departures of Hollywood Brown (signed with Kansas City) and Rondale Moore (traded to Atlanta) this offseason.

And given that the Cardinals have yet to address the position this offseason, all signs point to Arizona using a top pick on a premier pass catcher.

As for how the Cardinals get to said pass catcher is a whole other story.

At No. 4, Arizona is in a prime spot to have their pick of the trio of top wideouts in Harrison, Odunze and LSU’s Malik Nabers.

There’s also the chance that Ossenfort trades out of the pick entirely to further stock up on draft capital before nabbing a young pass catcher somewhere later on in the first round.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Cardinals Corner

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White trains...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Kyzir White progressing, ‘feeling pretty good’ with his rehab post-bicep injury

Arizona Cardinals MIKE linebacker Kyzir White is taking the appropriate steps forward in his continued rehab from a torn biceps injury.

44 minutes ago

Arizona Cardinal wins the Topham Handicap Chase race on the second day of the Grand National Festiv...

Tyler Drake

High horse: Arizona Cardinal takes home Topham Handicap Chase victory

Given the same namesake as the NFL team, Arizona Cardinal finished first in the Topham Handicap Chase on Friday morning.

3 days ago

Darius Robinson makes a tackle...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals address 2 big defensive needs in Mel Kiper Jr.’s 2-round NFL mock draft

The Arizona Cardinals added a pass rusher and a cornerback in ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest two-round mock NFL Draft.

4 days ago

Marvin Harrison Jr. looks on...

Tyler Drake

Mel Kiper Jr. still has Cardinals landing Marvin Harrison Jr. in latest NFL mock draft

Marvin Harrison Jr. is still the answer for the Cardinals at No. 4 overall following a run of quarterbacks in Mel Kiper's latest mock draft.

5 days ago

Laiatu Latu looks on during a UCLA game...

Tyler Drake

Report: Arizona Cardinals hosting UCLA pass rusher Laiatu Latu for top 30 visit

The Cardinals are reportedly hosting UCLA pass rusher and NFL Draft prospect Laiatu Latu for a top 30 visit on Wednesday.

6 days ago

Xavier Worthy celebrates a touchdown...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals reportedly hosting Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy for top 30 visit

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly hosting Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy for a top 30 visit on Tuesday.

6 days ago

Budda Baker backs Rome Odunze as top WR prospect this NFL Draft