If Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort was waiting for safety Budda Baker’s thoughts on the top wide receiver prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, he’s got them.

Following Arizona’s strength and conditioning program kicking off Monday, Baker made his opinion that Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze is the top dog this draft class.

Bugatti Marv = WR1 Wake Up Haters!! That is All — Budda Baker (@Buddabaker3) April 16, 2024

But should we be that surprised, given that Odunze and Baker share the same alma mater?

Baker wasn’t the only Cardinal to give their take on this year’s top wide receiver prospect, either, with offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. throwing Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. into the ring not long after his current teammate.

That’s a funny way to spell Marvin’s name.. lol #GoBucks https://t.co/tpEvvHnZmF — Paris Johnson Jr. (@ParisJohnsonJr) April 16, 2024

Again, are we surprised?

Baker made it clear he was simply supporting a fellow Husky. Odunze is in the thick of the discussion for being a top-three talent in a deep wide receiver class after he led the NCAA in receiving yards.

So how many WR 1s are in this years draft? — Budda Baker (@Buddabaker3) April 15, 2024

Either way it shakes out, landing one of those two wide receivers could elevate Arizona’s offense in Year 2 under head coach Jonathan Gannon and coordinator Drew Petzing.

Currently, Arizona’s wide receivers room is led by Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch following the departures of Hollywood Brown (signed with Kansas City) and Rondale Moore (traded to Atlanta) this offseason.

And given that the Cardinals have yet to address the position this offseason, all signs point to Arizona using a top pick on a premier pass catcher.

As for how the Cardinals get to said pass catcher is a whole other story.

At No. 4, Arizona is in a prime spot to have their pick of the trio of top wideouts in Harrison, Odunze and LSU’s Malik Nabers.

There’s also the chance that Ossenfort trades out of the pick entirely to further stock up on draft capital before nabbing a young pass catcher somewhere later on in the first round.

