Diamondbacks’ Gabriel Moreno scratched Tuesday, Paul Sewald taking steps in rehab

Apr 16, 2024, 5:21 PM

Gabriel Moreno...

Gabriel Moreno catches for the Arizona Diamondbacks at spring training against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Arizona Sports Photo/Alex Weiner)

(Arizona Sports Photo/Alex Weiner)

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks scratched starting catcher Gabriel Moreno from Tuesday’s lineup against the Chicago Cubs with a right thumb contusion, the club announced.

Moreno was considered day-to-day, and backup Tucker Barnhart received the start in his place. Moreno was deemed available to play off the bench pregame.

The contusion occured on a wild pitch during the ninth inning of Monday’s game in which Cubs base runner Nico Hoerner scored the game-tying run, according to manager Torey Lovullo. The Cubs won 3-2 in 11 innings.

A slider in the dirt from Kevin Ginkel bounced off Moreno’s thumb, but the catcher remained in the game until its conclusion.

The Diamondbacks have a day game Wednesday after Tuesday’s night game to manage with their catchers.

Sewald’s progress

Closer Paul Sewald threw a 25-pitch bullpen Tuesday at Salt River Fields, his second bullpen since going on the 15-day injured list with an oblique strain before Opening Day.

“Whether he throws a bullpen the next time or he throws a live (batting practice) or a game is yet to be determined,” Lovullo said. “I think everything is on the table. We’re gonna bake in the best thing for him and let him have a voice in this. He’s a very mature player, understands his body and we’re not going to force him to go too fast through this or too slow. We’re going to trust his judgment.”

Lovullo said he had a conversation with Sewald in his office a couple days ago, and the manager was impressed how attune to his body the 33-year-old was.

Outfielder Alek Thomas ran and hit in the cages at Salt River Fields on Tuesday after getting eight live at-bats on Monday.

Starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery threw 44 pitches in a bullpen Tuesday after his start on Saturday. Lovullo did not give his debut date yet.

