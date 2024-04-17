Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Kamari Lands marks latest Sun Devil to enter transfer portal

Apr 16, 2024, 8:03 PM | Updated: 8:03 pm

Kamari Lands, latest Sun Devil to enter transfer portal following 2023-24 season....

Arizona State Sun Devils guard Kamari Lands (0) reacts after a foul call during the college basketball game between the Washington State Cougars and the Arizona State Sun Devils on February 24, 2024 at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona State Sun Devils guard Kamari Lands has entered the transfer portal, according to SunDevilSource.com. 

As a sophomore (32), Lands averaged 4.5 points and 2.5 rebounds a game and shot 27.9 % from three-point range, as well as shooting 28.4 % from the field.

His previous season as a freshman was with the Louisville Cardinals, where he averaged 5.9 points and 1.9 rebounds a game and shot 32.1 % from the three-point range, as well as 32.6 % from the field.

Lands is one of a few players from ASU that has entered the transfer portal this offseason. Former ASU guard Frankie Collins committed to TCU after entering the transfer portal in March following last season’s 14-18 mark under head coach Bobby Hurley. 

ASU will look to rebound in 2024-25 after finishing 10th in Pac-12 play (8-12). 

They were eliminated in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament in a blowout loss to the Utah Utes and missed out on making the 2024 NCAA Tournament after making it the year prior. 

The upcoming 2024-25 season will be the Sun Devils’ first season in the Big-12 conference, as they join Arizona, Utah and Colorado as the new teams to the conference.

