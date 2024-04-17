Kamari Lands marks latest Sun Devil to enter transfer portal

Arizona State Sun Devils guard Kamari Lands has entered the transfer portal, according to SunDevilSource.com.

As a sophomore (32), Lands averaged 4.5 points and 2.5 rebounds a game and shot 27.9 % from three-point range, as well as shooting 28.4 % from the field.

His previous season as a freshman was with the Louisville Cardinals, where he averaged 5.9 points and 1.9 rebounds a game and shot 32.1 % from the three-point range, as well as 32.6 % from the field.

Lands is one of a few players from ASU that has entered the transfer portal this offseason. Former ASU guard Frankie Collins committed to TCU after entering the transfer portal in March following last season’s 14-18 mark under head coach Bobby Hurley.

ASU will look to rebound in 2024-25 after finishing 10th in Pac-12 play (8-12).

They were eliminated in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament in a blowout loss to the Utah Utes and missed out on making the 2024 NCAA Tournament after making it the year prior.

The upcoming 2024-25 season will be the Sun Devils’ first season in the Big-12 conference, as they join Arizona, Utah and Colorado as the new teams to the conference.