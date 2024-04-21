Close
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks’ Blaze Alexander exits game vs. Giants with cramp

Apr 21, 2024, 3:12 PM

Blaze Alexander...

Blaze Alexander #9 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits an RBI double scoring Eugenio Suárez #28 against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the fourth inning at Oracle Park on April 20, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Diamondbacks removed starting shortstop Blaze Alexander during the fifth inning of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco Giants with a right hamstring cramp, the club announced.

Kevin Newman entered to replace Alexander at Oracle Park.

Arizona already had to make a change before the game due to injury, as a shoulder issue caused starting pitcher Merrill Kelly to take a backseat to Slade Cecconi.

The Diamondbacks are already dealing with injuries to shortstops Geraldo Perdomo (meniscus surgery) and Jordan Lawlar (thumb surgery). Perdomo is on the 10-day injured list while Lawlar is on the minor-league 60-day IL.

Alexander was having a big series offensively. He roped three extra-base hits on Friday, including his first career grand slam to right field in a 17-1 win.

The 24-year-old followed with an RBI double on Saturday. Alexander is hitting .321 with a .945 OPS this season.

Arizona does not have many healthy shortstop options on the roster after designating Jace Peterson for assignment on Friday. Veteran Kolten Wong has been getting some work over there in Triple-A Reno, but he is not on the 40-man roster. Second baseman Ketel Marte can play there on an emergency basis.

