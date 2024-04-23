The Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday traded cash to the Pittsburgh Pirates and added Sergio Alcantara for his fifth stint with the D-backs organization.

Arizona assigned Alcantara to Triple-A Reno and also on Tuesday claimed lefty reliever Joe Jacques after he was placed on waivers by the Boston Red Sox.

Alcantara, 27, can play second, third and shortstop. He has posted five stints with the D-backs in his career since being signed as an international free agent by Arizona in 2012.

He played 71 games for the Diamondbacks over two stints during the 2022 season, slashing .241/.283/.406. That sandwiched a stint with the San Diego Padres.

Alcantara has also played in the majors for Detroit (2020) and the Chicago Cubs (2021).

He has not played in the majors since 2022 and was with Pittsburgh’s Triple-A club.

The Diamondbacks added Alcantara as depth with starting shortstop Geraldo Perdomo on the injured list with a torn meniscus. Rookie Blaze Alexander on Sunday injured his hamstring but has not been placed on the injured list. Alexander could be used off the bench on Tuesday against St. Louis.

Veteran Kevin Newman has lately filled in at shortstop.

Jacques, 29, has played in 24 games in his major-league career over the past two seasons. The 6-foot-4 left-hander posted a 5.06 ERA and 1.58 WHIP last year for the Red Sox, striking out 20 with 10 walks in 26.2 innings.

Jacques, who has a fastball-slider combination with an added cutter this year, has only pitched one game for Boston in 2024.

