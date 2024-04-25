Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals fans may have to wait for jerseys if Marvin Harrison Jr. is picked in 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 25, 2024, 2:22 PM

Marvin Harrison Jr. smiles...

Marvin Harrison Jr. jerseys will be on hold for the fans of the team that drafts him. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor

If the Arizona Cardinals take Marvin Harrison Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft, fans may have to wait a little longer to get their hands on a jersey.

The receiver came into draft day having not yet signed his NFLPA licensing agreement that would allow for the league to monetize his likeness, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday afternoon.

The preliminary agreement is in place — and usually a foregone conclusion for draftees — so that merchandising can begin after a player is drafted, but before they sign their NFL contract.

RELATED STORIES

The agreement also applies to video games, such as the “Madden” franchise, which cannot feature Harrison until he signs on the dotted line.

Harrison is the far-and-away betting favorite by three major sportsbooks (FanDuel, DraftKings and BetMGM) to go at No. 4 to Arizona, but the Cardinals have said they are also open to moving down if the right deal presents itself.

Across more than 250 mock drafts tracked during this draft cycle, Harrison landed in Arizona in 172 of them. Trading down was the next-most frequent choice in 33 mocks.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State...

Damon Allred

NFL Draft: What do bettors think the Arizona Cardinals will do?

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. remains the favorite to go to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday.

46 minutes ago

The Arizona Cardinals will host a draft party outside State Farm Stadium on Thursday. (Photo by Chr...

Damon Allred

What to know about 2024 NFL Draft: How to watch, Cardinals party, more

The 2024 NFL Draft will begin Thursday with the Chicago Bears on the clock at 5 p.m. and the Arizona Cardinals slated to pick at No. 4.

1 hour ago

Kyler Murray celebrates...

Tyler Drake

Kyler Murray ahead of NFL Draft: ‘Something about today just feels right’

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray isn't shy about making his opinions known when it comes to improving the roster through the NFL Draft.

3 hours ago

Monti Ossenfort speaks at the NFL Combine...

Tyler Drake

NFL mock draft tracker: What will the Cardinals do with the No. 4 pick?

A look at the players being mocked to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

4 hours ago

Cardinals first-round draft picks Michael Floyd and Larry Fitzgerald...

Kevin Zimmerman

With Cardinals eyeing a franchise receiver, let’s look back at Arizona’s history of drafting WRs

The Arizona Cardinals have rarely drafted receivers in the first round of the NFL Draft. In 2024, that rarity should happen.

6 hours ago

A general view as the Arizona Cardinals make their draft pick during the first round of the 2019 NF...

David Veenstra

All the Arizona Cardinals picks in the 2024 NFL Draft: Full list

The 2024 NFL Draft order is now set after compensatory picks were announced on Friday. The Cardinals have 11 total picks.

7 hours ago

Cardinals fans may have to wait for jerseys if Marvin Harrison Jr. is picked in 2024 NFL Draft