Social media reacts to Diamondbacks-Dodgers bee delay
Apr 30, 2024, 11:30 PM | Updated: 11:31 pm
(Arizona Sports Photo/Felisa Cardenas)
A game between the D-backs and Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday featured one of the strangest delays of the season as Chase Field had a swarm of bees on the netting behind home plate.
Fans online found ways to be entertained during the two-hour delay.
donut is very into this #Dodgers bee delay pic.twitter.com/7Wd0LTqiq7
— wex (@lexiebu) May 1, 2024
Many bee pun memes appeared online in the wake of the delay.
No Stings Attached pic.twitter.com/lTNyAQkrGM
— Cut4 (@Cut4) May 1, 2024
The new #Dbacks City Connects are atrocious. pic.twitter.com/mDSJ2eOn76
— @SFGiantsMemes (@SFGiantsMemer) May 1, 2024
Beekeeper Mike Hilton was the hero of the day as he left his 6-year-old son’s tee-ball game in Surprise to help with the bee swarm. He would get a standing ovation and would throw out the first pitch of the game.
Bee Guy was absolutely living for this. pic.twitter.com/fvXKPvcenf
— Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) May 1, 2024
Hilton was even getting calls online to join the team to help the D-backs.
They called Mike Hazen a mad man when he signed Bee Guy to a 7 year deal this off-season pic.twitter.com/JbgqsX16Rk
— Goldschmidt Happened (@GoldyHappens) May 1, 2024
It was a moment that closed out an eventful month for teams in Arizona.
Coyotes leave. Suns swept. Bees attacking the dbacks? Just a normal week for a valley sports fan
— Patrick Breen 🌵 (@pjbreenphoto) May 1, 2024