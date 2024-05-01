Close
Social media reacts to Diamondbacks-Dodgers bee delay

Apr 30, 2024, 11:30 PM | Updated: 11:31 pm

Bees swarm at Chase Field (Arizona Sports Photo/Felisa Cardenas)

BY BAILEY LEASURE


A game between the D-backs and Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday featured one of the strangest delays of the season as Chase Field had a swarm of bees on the netting behind home plate.

Fans online found ways to be entertained during the two-hour delay.

Many bee pun memes appeared online in the wake of the delay.

Beekeeper Mike Hilton was the hero of the day as he left his 6-year-old son’s tee-ball game in Surprise to help with the bee swarm. He would get a standing ovation and would throw out the first pitch of the game.

 

Hilton was even getting calls online to join the team to help the D-backs.

It was a moment that closed out an eventful month for teams in Arizona.

