The Arizona State Sun Devils and new head football coach Kenny Dillingham have been hitting the recruiting trail hard since his appointment to replace Herm Edwards on Nov. 27.

Wednesday marked the first day of the late signing period when prospective college athletes from high school and junior colleges can ink their national letters of intent.

Dillingham hasn’t had much time. But he and his staff with heavy Valley ties have been at work to retain talent left by the previous staff while adding players through the transfer portal. That’s kept the roster buoyed as a significant number of players depart via the portal.

The Sun Devils entered signing day with 46 commitments — 20 recruits and 26 transfers — with 15 of those high school and junior college players already signed in the early period.

They added to that Wednesday early on with a commitment of 4-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, a former Florida Gators commit who is now the prize of Dillingham’s first class in charge of the Sun Devils.

Arizona State went 3-9 last season and had been in a recruiting hole as it lost top assistants leading into the 2022 early signing day. Edwards’ staff landed just 12 commits for the 103rd-ranked class in the nation at this time last year.

In the early morning of the early signing day, Dillingham’s staff had patched together the No. 87th class in the nation, per 247 Sports.

They finished the day ranked No. 60 but, if a potential record number of transfers are included, will have a top-50 class.

As of Wednesday’s late signing period, the Sun Devils had the 54th-rated class by 247 Sports’ composite.

Nonetheless, it’s a new era with new energy under Dillingham, the Chaparral High School product who has vowed to activate the local fan base.

Here is a regularly-updated tracker of ASU football’s 2023 signing day commits:

2023 Arizona State football recruiting signees

Late signing day

QB Jaden Rashada — 4 stars, Pittsburg High School (Pittsburg, Calif.) — NLI incoming

OL Sean Na’a — 3 stars, St. John Bosco High School (Bellflower, Calif.)

LB K’Vion Thunderbird — 3 stars, Kenwood Academy (Chicago)

Early signing day

DE Elijah O’Neal — 3 stars, Butte College (Oroville, Calif.)

S Josiah Cox — 3 stars, Lincoln High School (San Diego, Calif.)

S Shawn Russ — 3 stars, Dunbar High School (Fort Myers, Fla.)

WR Korbin Hendrix — 3 stars, McKinney North High School (McKinney, Texas)

EDGE Ashley Williams — 3 star, Zachary High School (Zachary, La.)

WR Kaleb Black — 3 stars, Klein Oak High School (Spring, Texas)

DL Landen Thomas — 2 stars, Zachary High School (Zachary, La.)

WR Lenox Lawson — 3 stars, Red Mountain High School (Mesa, Ariz.)

S Montana Warren — 3 stars, Henderson High School (Henderson, Texas)

OT Kyle Scott — No stars, Riverside Community College (Riverside, Calif.)

OL Maxwell Iheanachor — 3 stars, East Los Angeles College (Los Angeles, Calif.)

CB Keontez Bradley — 3 stars, Mansfield High School (Mansfield, Ohio)

OL Sirri Kandiyeli — 3 stars, Mountain View High School (Mesa, Ariz.)

WR Keith Abney — 3 stars, Waxahachie High School (Waxahachie, Texas)

DL C.J. Fite — 3 stars, Tatum High School (Tatum, Texas)

Follow @AZSports