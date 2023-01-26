Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Former Arizona Cardinals LB Jessie Lemonier dead at age 25

Jan 26, 2023, 9:43 AM | Updated: 9:48 am
Jessie Lemonier #52 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a fumble recovery against the Atlanta Falcons i...
Jessie Lemonier #52 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a fumble recovery against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Chris Thelen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Chris Thelen/Getty Images)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Former Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers and Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier has died at the age of 25, Detroit announced Thursday.

The cause of death was not given.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the Lions said in a statement. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Lemonier’s agent, Drew Smith, told ESPN that the LB and his girlfriend were expecting a child.

Lemonier, who was getting ready to play in the USFL next season, was claimed off of waivers by the Cardinals last May from the Lions. The linebacker was eventually released on Aug. 17. He recorded a sack in one preseason game for the Cardinals.

Before his stint with the Cardinals, Lemonier played seven games with the Lions, posting 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks over seven games played (two starts) after beginning the season on Detroit’s practice squad.

Lemonier entered the league in 2020 as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Chargers. In six games with Los Angeles, Lemonier had two tackles and two QB hits.

Before his time in the NFL, Lemonier amassed 20.5 sacks, 29 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in two seasons at Liberty.

In less than a year, the Cardinals have now seen two players that were a part of the 2022 team die.

Before the regular season kicked off, cornerback Jeff Gladney was tragically killed in a car accident. Gladney was projected to be an important piece to the CB room before his passing.

