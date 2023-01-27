Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Report: Cardinals still in play to hire Sean Payton after lengthy interview

Jan 27, 2023, 12:51 PM
Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the third quarter of the game between the New Orleans Saints and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 12, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
BY

The Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos are reportedly still in play to land Sean Payton as their next head coach, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Joining the Pat McAfee Show on Friday, Rapoport added that the team is “kind of resetting” between hiring the former New Orleans Saints head coach or moving on to a second interview with Pittsburgh Steelers assistant Brian Flores, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero or Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn.

There is also the potential Payton returns to TV broadcasting, according to Rapoport.

The report comes after Payton and the Cardinals met in person for around 7-8 hours a day prior.

Payton arrived to the facility just before 9 a.m. before he and Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill were seen exiting the facility late Thursday afternoon.

According to Rapoport, the interview sounded like it went well.

That didn’t stop Payton from debunking a report regarding an issue during his interview with the Broncos shortly after his time with Bidwill and the Cardinals.

Per The Washington Post’s Mark Maske, the Denver snag centers around Payton’s fear of a potential power struggle with a member of the Broncos’ ownership group. Maske added that Payton “loved” interacting with Condoleezza Rice, who has a stake in the team, during the interview.

“Zero truth to this,” Payton said in a tweet. “We had a great visit and Broncos ownership was fantastic.”

