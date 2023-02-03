Close
PHOENIX MERCURY

Former Mercury guard Kia Nurse signs with Seattle Storm

Feb 3, 2023, 1:27 PM
Kia Nurse #0 of the Phoenix Mercury drives against Tiffany Hayes #15 of the Atlanta Dream during the second half at Gateway Center Arena on September 08, 2021 in College Park, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
After spending two seasons in Phoenix with the Mercury, All-Star guard Kia Nurse is signing with the Seattle Storm, she announced on Friday.

On Thursday afternoon, Nurse posted a goodbye message on Twitter thanking the Mercury organization and its fanbase for their support over the past two years.

“Thank you to the Mercury organization for the opportunity to play in the Valley the last two years!” Nurse said. “I’m so appreciative of all your support on and off the court, especially throughout my rehab.

“X-Factor, thank you for embracing me from day one. You never fail to show out and show love through the ups and downs. The way you rally around your own is beautiful. It was a pleasure playing in front of you all!”

The Canadian product tore her ACL in her right leg in the semifinals of the Mercury’s 2021 playoff run and has been rehabbing ever since. She did not suit up for Phoenix in 2022.

Nurse started 32 games for the Mercury in 2021, averaging 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. She also put up 8.3 points to go along with 3.3 boards and 1.5 assists per contest in the playoffs.

Nurse is well-known for her time with the Canadian national team, playing in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and the 2016 Rio Summer Games.

She is also currently a basketball analyst for The Sports Network (TSN).

Former Mercury guard Kia Nurse signs with Seattle Storm