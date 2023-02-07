Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham’s offense is about athletes in space

Feb 7, 2023, 9:31 AM
(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...
(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)
(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Kenny Dillingham brings a ton of enthusiasm and a wealth of offensive football knowledge to the Arizona State sideline as a first-year head coach.

Now, his football team around him is starting to take shape, and it is Dillingham himself who is taking the reins on molding what that team will look like.

“We are going to play hard,” Dillingham told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Monday. “We’re going to put athletes in space and it’s that simple. I think the game is about do you play harder than your opponent? Do you understand the game? Do you have a plan before the snap? Are you more physical than your opponent? And do you win one-on-ones?”

The Sun Devils return a few playmakers who have shown the ability to do the things that Dillingham is asking.

RELATED STORIES

Wide receiver Elijhah Badger and tight end Jalin Conyers are two returning starters who found success last season, combining for 108 receptions, 1,288 yards and 12 touchdowns.

“It’s a system built for playmakers. It’s a system built to put athletes in space,” Dillingham said.

There will be many new playmakers alongside those two, including two running backs in transfers Cameron Skattebo (Sacramento State) and DeCarlos Brooks (Cal, Chandler High School), who are set to replace Xazavian Valladay.

The Sun Devils also welcome six new wide receiver prospects including Jake Smith, Troy Omeire, Melquan Stovall and Korbin Hendrix.

Notwithstanding are questions at quarterback, which is set to feature a battle that will include incoming freshman Jaden Rashada, a four-star recruit who formerly committed to Florida before flipping to the Sun Devils.

“Big, athletic kid. Super, super strong arm, if not the strongest arm in the class,” Dillingham said.

In evaluating the new quarterback, Dillingham mentioned a lot of the qualities sought after in an evolving college football landscape.

“Can make off-platform throws, can get the ball out quick when needed in the RPO world, has the ability to shorten his release when needed,” he said.

“This is a kid who has all the tools necessary to be an elite player.”

Dillingham said he saw Rashada throw the ball 65-70 yards as a 17-year-old.

He will have a challenge competing for snaps against incumbent starter Trenton Bourguet, Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne and BYU transfer Jacob Conover.

Dillingham said he made it clear to Rashada that there would be no guarantees.

“I told him from the first day I talked to him, my job is to make you the best version of yourself on the field, off the field, in life. I want to help you succeed. I’m going to do everything I can to help you succeed but I can’t guarantee you anything,” Dillingham said.

The Sun Devils take the field on April 15 for the annual spring game set to take place following the completion of Pat’s Run earlier that day.

Arizona State Football

October 4, 2014: Arizona State Sun Devils running back D.J. Foster (8) touchdown catch during the N...
Jake Anderson

D.J. Foster is ‘living proof of concept’ for Kenny Dillingham’s recruiting pitch to ASU

If there ever was a perfect mentor for ASU players other than a coach, it's a guy who has been in their shoes before, in this exact building before and went on to live the dream of playing in the NFL.
5 days ago
East safety A.J. Finley of Ole Miss, right, tackles West running back Xazavian Valladay of Arizona ...
Arizona Sports

ASU’s Xazavian Valladay makes his mark in week at East-West Shrine Bowl

Xazavian Valladay's week of practices leading into the East-West Shrine Bowl put him in a positive light for NFL scouts.
5 days ago
Team Speed quarterback Jaden Rashada (5) warms up before the Under Armour Next All-America Football...
Jake Anderson

Devil in the making: ASU a dream come true for QB Jaden Rashada

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound QB will create some sort of a domino effect from a recruiting standpoint after the former Florida commit decided to call Tempe home.
6 days ago
Quarterback Trenton Bourguet #16 of the Arizona State Sun Devils warms up before the game against t...
Alex Weiner

ASU football’s Dillingham setting up QB competition with no promises

For ASU football head coach Kenny Dillingham, the QBs room is structured to bring out competition with no hand outs.
7 days ago
(Screenshot via Jake Vanderbroek/Twitter)...
Arizona Sports

ASU lands 4-star QB Jaden Rashada, a former Florida commit

Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham earned a commitment from four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, a former Florida commit.
7 days ago
Arizona State Sun Devils helmets during the college football game between the Utah Utes and the Ari...
Arizona Sports

2023 Arizona State football commitment tracker

The short recruiting period since he took the job will limit new ASU football coach Kenny Dillingham in his efforts.
7 days ago
Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham’s offense is about athletes in space