Report: Cardinals’ Matt Burke interviewing for Texans’ DC job

Feb 8, 2023, 3:31 PM | Updated: 4:06 pm
Arizona Cardinals DL coach Matt Burke looks on during OTAs on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)
Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Matt Burke this week is reportedly interviewing with the Houston Texans for their open defensive coordinator job, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Additionally, Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams is expected to join the Green Bay Packers, per multiple reports.

Burke is coming off his first year as Arizona’s defensive line coach. With him at the helm, the pairing of J.J. Watt (12.5) and Zach Allen (5.5) amassed 18 sacks and 44 QB hits combined.

Burke has been handed the keys to a defense before when he was the Miami Dolphins’ DC from 2017-18. He was promoted to the role after working as the team’s LBs coach in 2016.

After his time in Miami, Burke served as a Philadelphia Eagles defensive special assistant in 2019 and run game coordinator and DL coach in 2020.

From there, he headed to the New York Jets as a game management coach.

Williams just wrapped up his fourth season with the Cardinals after originally joining their ranks in 2019.

The reports of the two coaches heading elsewhere come as the Cardinals appear to be on the backend of a head-coaching search.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the team has narrowed things down to two names, Cincinnati Bengals DC Lou Anarumo and New York Giants OC Mike Kafka.

In-house candidate Vance Joseph was also in the running for the job up until this week.

