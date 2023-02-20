Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals’ Jonathan Gannon turned down more lucrative deal from Eagles, report says

Feb 20, 2023, 9:30 AM | Updated: 10:12 am
New Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon answers a question from the media during a press c...
New Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon answers a question from the media during a press conference at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center on February 16, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
Alex Weiner's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Jonathan Gannon was ready to become a head coach.

In an interview with NBC Sports’ Peter King, he said the deal to take over the Arizona Cardinals’ job was nearly done the day after Super Bowl LVII.

But the Philadelphia Eagles did not lose their defensive coordinator without a fight, offering him more money to stay put.

“They came back and they were like, here’s a new offer. It’s gonna pay you more than being a head coach. That’s cool and I loved it there but I wanted to be a head coach and I was excited about this because of Mr. Bidwell—Michael, as he would say—[GM] Monti Ossenfort, and Kyler.”

Gannon was the DC with Philadelphia for two seasons, and last year the Eagles were No. 8 in the league in scoring defense and No. 3 in yards allowed.

He brought former Eagles linebackers coach Nick Rallis with him to the desert to be the youngest DC in the NFL at 29 years old.

RELATED STORIES

Gannon said during an on-field interview after a playoff game that he would be back on the Philadelphia sideline next season, but general manager Howie Roseman told him following the Super Bowl loss to stay in Arizona for a head coaching interview.

The Cardinals coach told King that he would not have taken the job without quarterback Kyler Murray, whom he called a “problem” during his introductory press conference on Thursday.

He said Arizona’s offense will tailor to Murray’s skillset and provided further details to King:

“I think we can take him to another level and unleash his full skill set. We’re not gonna put him in gun all the time, I’ll tell you that. We’ll have two significant offenses with his skill set: one being under center and one being in the gun. Then obviously we’re gonna do what’s comfortable with him. The way to take pressure off the quarterback and the O-line is to put him under center at times. That’s the missing piece I thought they had with Kyler. They were in gun all the time. When you’re in gun all the time, you don’t make the defense defend certain play types. Now, when you get him under center, the defense has to defend a lot more type of play types. So there’s really two offenses I see us using.”

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals new head coach Jonathan Gannon, left, speaks during an NFL football press confere...
Arizona Sports

Let it rip! A guide to Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon’s vocabulary

Head coaches and their verbiage. No head coach is the same when it comes to how they convey what they want to say.
10 hours ago
Drew Petzing (Cleveland Browns photo)...
Tom Kuebel

The man behind Kyler Murray: Meet Cardinals new OC Drew Petzing

We have some clarity after former Cleveland Browns quarterback coach Drew Petzing has emerged as the Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator,
1 day ago
Minnesota Vikings wide reivers coach Drew Petzing is seen during the second half of an NFL football...
Tyler Drake

Report: Cardinals hiring Browns QBs coach Drew Petzing as OC

The Cardinals are reportedly hiring Cleveland Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing as Arizona's offensive coordinator.
1 day ago
Javon Hargrave #97 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs du...
Tyler Drake

Eagles free agents that Gannon, Cards should consider signing

There are a handful of Philadelphia Eagles defenders Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon should consider bringing to the desert.
4 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles linebackers coach Nick Rallis gestures during a preseason NFL football game aga...
Wills Rice

Report: Cardinals hire Eagles LBs coach Nick Rallis as defensive coordinator

The Cardinals are hiring 29-year-old Eagles LBs coach Nick Rallis as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
2 days ago
Zoom screenshot of Arizona Cardinals receivers coach Shawn Jefferson....
Alex Weiner

Former Cardinals WRs coach Shawn Jefferson joins Panthers staff

Shawn Jefferson, the former Arizona Cardinals associate head coach and wide receivers coach, agreed to join the Carolina Panthers' staff.
2 days ago
Cardinals’ Jonathan Gannon turned down more lucrative deal from Eagles, report says