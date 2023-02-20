ARIZONA BASKETBALL
Arizona basketball climbs to No. 7 on AP Top 25 with Pac-12 Tournament in sight
Arizona basketball had little trouble sweeping Utah and Colorado and jumped to No. 7 on the newest AP Top 25 poll released Monday morning.
The Wildcats dropped from No. 4 to No. 8 last week after a loss to Stanford but quickly rebounded with a blowout 88-62 victory over the Utes on Thursday.
Arizona handled CU 78-68 on Saturday to improve to 24-4 on the season and 13-4 in the conference. Only UCLA has fared better in Pac-12 games at 14-2, and the Bruins stayed put at No. 4 in the country this week.
UCLA and Arizona are the only two representatives from the Pac-12 on the AP poll, as no other school received a vote.
Arizona has spent most of the season in different spots within the top 10.
With three games remaining in the regular season, a No. 2 seed is in sight for the Wildcats in the NCAA Tournament while they would need some help to grab a top seed.
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has Arizona slotted in a No. 2 seed behind Kansas on his latest Bracketology.
The Wildcats take on rival Arizona State in Tucson Saturday at noon before visiting the L.A. schools to close the regular season.
ASU (19-9, 10-7) is coming off a 69-65 win over Utah that placed it back in the No. 4 spot on the Pac-12 standings.
The game will air on ESPN 620 AM and 98.7 FM HD-2.
Here is the top 25:
11. Tennessee
12. Gonzaga
13. Miami
14. Kansas State
15. Saint Mary’s
16. Xavier
17. Indiana
18. UConn
19. Creighton
20. Providence
21. Northwestern
22. San Diego State
23. Iowa State
24. TCU
