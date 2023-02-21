The Arizona Diamondbacks are reportedly open to a long-term contract with outfielder Corbin Carroll, Arizona Republic’s Nick Piecoro reported.

Arizona has a multitude of young talent that starts at the top with Carroll, one the highest-rated prospects in franchise history.

Piecoro reports that the teams has engaged with Carroll’s camp about a deal that would secure the 22-year-old well into the future.

He mentioned that Carroll will have a decision whether to take financial security right now at a young age or play on a smaller deal but potentially make more money on the field showcasing his talent.

In just 32 games in the majors (still has a rookie tag for 2023), Carroll hit .260 at the plate in 104 ABs, added 14 RBIs, four home runs and stole two bases.

Carroll, in the media’s eyes, is the heavy favorite to take home NL Rookie of the Year after his brief stint in the majors and a projected lock to start on Opening Day for the D-backs.

Piecoro adds that due to Carroll’s limited games and plate appearances in the majors, he could see similar deals to those of Chicago White Sox outfielders Luis Robert (six years, $50 million) and Eloy Jimenez (six years, $43 million).

He references that the franchise rarely has given out early-career contracts (Ketel Marte and Paul Goldschmidt), but with players like Alek Thomas, Jake McCarthy, Jordan Lawler and Drew Jones climbing through the ranks, the team may need to have a new way of thinking.

Although these players will most likely not command as much money as Carroll, the team may have to make hefty financial contributions to keep its young core around in the Valley.

The trend of locking up young superstars has taken off in the last couple of years, which was speared by the Atlanta Braves inking as much of their young talent as possible. Many of those signings have turned out to look like a steal in the early returns.