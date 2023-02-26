Former Sun Devil James Harden supports fan affected in MSU shooting

Former Arizona State Sun Devil and current Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden stepped up big time to support a fan that was affected by the Michigan State shooting.

John Hao, 20, was shot on Feb. 13 on the East Lansing campus and was left paralyzed from the waist down. A gunman shot and killed three students while injuring five more.

Hao is a Harden superfan and when Harden heard about his news, the NBA star did what he could to comfort Hao.

Harden sent sneakers (including a game-worn pair), donated to the GoFundMe to alleviate a portion of his medical bills and spent time on FaceTime with the young man.

“Everything will work itself out, be strong,” Harden told Hao over the phone. “You’re alright. You’ll be alright, I promise you are.

“I know it’s tough right now but you have to stay physically strong, you know what I mean? You just got to think positive things and keep pushing and keep fighting.”

“I got you. I got you,” Hao said.

Hao shed tears at the end of the phone call and received Harden’s phone number for any encouragement. Harden hopes to have Hao at one of the 76ers’ future games once he gets better.