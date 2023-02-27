The NFL offseason is in full swing.

And while the word offseason sounds like down time to some, it’s anything but for Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort and the rest of Arizona’s front office with the amount of meetings, events and dates to keep track of.

As Arizona’s new regime gets to work on rebuilding the organization, a look at the key offseason dates to circle on the calendar:

Important NFL offseason dates

Feb. 28-March 6

The 2023 NFL Draft Combine takes place in Indianapolis.

During the weeklong event, prospects will work out and interview with teams in hopes of bolstering their draft stock.

For a Cardinals team holding the No. 3 overall pick, the week is an important one in helping determine what their plan of attack should be with the selection.

But if Arizona was hoping to learn anything more on Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter’s physicality, it’ll have to wait until his pro day on March 15. Carter is reportedly skipping combine workouts but will still interview with teams and take a physical.

Carter and Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr., who is reportedly expected to take part in some workouts during the week, have been heavily mock drafted to the Cardinals this offseason.

March 7

The deadline for NFL clubs to use franchise or transition tags.

The last time the Cardinals utilized either was in 2020 when Arizona used the transition tag on running back Kenyan Drake. Before that, linebacker Chandler Jones was franchise-tagged in 2017.

And it’s highly unlikely the team goes that route with any of their unrestricted free agents this offseason.

Zach Allen and Byron Murphy lead Arizona’s in-house free agent options but using the franchise tag on the defensive end ($19.7 million) or cornerback ($18.1 million) could be viewed as a bit of an overpay.

Pro Football Focus projects Allen’s next contract to be in range of three years for $37.5 million, while Murphy’s new deal is projected to be around $26.25 million over three seasons.

The Cardinals have until 2 p.m. MST on March 7 to make a decision.

March 13-15

Let the legal free agency tampering begin!

Beginning at 9 a.m. MST on March 13, teams can contact and negotiate contracts with certified agents of players who are set to become unrestricted free agents once the new league year hits.

March 15

The new league year kicks off at 1 p.m. MST.

All 2022 contracts are considered fulfilled and the trade window officially opens.

March 26-29

Annual league meetings take place in Phoenix.

April 3

The Cardinals and other teams that hired new head coaches this offseason can begin offseason workout programs.

April 19

The deadline for teams to meet or conduct a physical with draft-eligible players at their facilities.

April 21

The deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

The Cardinals have two players set to become restricted free agents this offseason in wide receiver Antoine Wesley and quarterback David Blough.

Wesley had figured to play a bigger part in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense this season with DeAndre Hopkins on the shelf to start 2022 due to a PED suspension. Unfortunately for the wideout, he dealt with hip/groin and quadriceps injuries this past season and didn’t register a snap.

Blough took over starting-QB duties for the final two games of the season last year with Kyler Murray out with a torn ACL and Colt McCoy banged up. He completed 65.5% of his passes for 402 yards and two touchdowns to one interception.

April 26

The deadline for NFL teams to meet or conduct physicals with draft prospects at any location.

This will mark the final time the Cardinals can meet with Carter, Anderson or any other prospects before the 2023 NFL Draft.

April 27-29

The 2023 NFL Draft takes place in Kansas City.

May 2

The deadline for teams to exercise fifth-year options on players selected in the first round of the 2020 draft.

For the Cardinals, that means making a decision on star backer Isaiah Simmons.

Simmons has played all over the field for Arizona the past three years, compiling 258 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four interceptions, 16 passes defensed, seven forced fumbles and 11 QB hits in 50 career games (37 starts).

How new head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, who have preached adaptability ever since signing on with the organization, utilize the versatile backer will hint toward what they’ve seen from Simmons through tape and in meetings.

May 5-8 or 12-15

NFL teams can hold their three-day rookie minicamp on one of the two weekends following the draft.

With Gannon looking to hit the ground running with his new batch of players, expect the head coach to opt for the earlier timeframe.

May 22-24

Spring league meetings take place in Minneapolis.

June 1

The Cardinals have a decision to make when it comes to Hopkins.

They can either trade the wideout for future assets Ossenfort can use at his disposal or keep Arizona’s undisputed No. 1 option — and his hefty cap hit — around.

If the Cardinals opt to move Hopkins via trade before or on June 1, the team will free up $8.1 million in cap in 2023.

Arizona would, however, have to shell out $22.6 million in dead money next season.

After June 1

Trading Hopkins after June 1 would save Arizona $19.45 and $14.92 million over the next two seasons.

Arizona would also be able to spread out the dead money hit into $11.3 million in each of the next two seasons.

Starting center Rodney Hudson is another name to watch after June 1.

After contemplating retirement last offseason before playing just four games due to injury in 2022, Hudson’s future with the Cardinals and in the NFL is very much up in the air.

If Arizona decided to move on from Hudson, waiting until after June 1 would bring cap savings of $3.05 and $1.76 million the next two seasons with a dead money hit of $1.76 million in each of the next two years.

