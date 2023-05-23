Close
Cardinals’ odds of No. 1 NFL Draft pick in 2024 look pretty good

May 23, 2023, 8:26 AM | Updated: 8:43 am

GM Monti Ossenfort, Arizona Cardinals, 2023 NFL Draft Combine...

General manager Monti Ossenfort of the Arizona Cardinals speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 28, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Jostling around the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft — from third to 12th and back up to sixth — might have cooled hype around the players in the Arizona Cardinals’ rookie class.

But it sure set up first-year general manager Monti Ossenfort to make a splash in 2024.

Arizona picked up Houston’s first-round choice in 2024 as part of the trade-down from third to 12th, and because both the Cardinals and Texans are projected to struggle this season, the odds for Ossenfort to be making the top overall choice next draft look pretty dang high. Like, really high.

According to ESPN analytics expert Seth Walder, the Cardinals have a 31% chance of selecting No. 1 overall in 2024.

Even without the trade with the Texans, who selected Will Anderson Jr., the Arizona Cardinals would have been the favorites to land the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft, according to the FPI. The Cardinals’ own selection has an 18% chance to be the No. 1 pick. But right behind them are the Houston Texans at 13%. The Cardinals own Houston’s pick, thanks to the Texans’ draft-day move up to No. 3 to draft Anderson. In other words, before playing a down this year, the Cardinals have a 31% shot at the No. 1 selection in 2024. Those two picks have a 57% and 46% chance to be in the top five, respectively, as well.

Walder’s odds are based on ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI), a predictive rating model that projects how teams will do next season.

