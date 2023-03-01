Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
HABOOB

Alek Thomas is not a fan of Corbin Carroll’s face when he runs

Mar 1, 2023, 10:37 AM
Arizona Diamondbacks OF Corbin Carroll (AP Photo/Matt York)...
Arizona Diamondbacks OF Corbin Carroll (AP Photo/Matt York)
(AP Photo/Matt York)
Haboob Blog's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is synonymous with speed.

But while the young D-back is considered No. 1 in the organization for quickness, No. 2 is all teammate Alek Thomas sees when Carroll runs.

“His face by the way is just awful. If you ever see his face when he’s running, it’s brutal,” Thomas told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Tuesday. “I told him, ‘You need to change your face, man. You look like you’re about to poop your pants or do something like that.’

RELATED STORIES

“He looks like he’s been on the toilet for about 10-15 minutes and he really needs to get this last one out and he just can’t. That’s what it looks like.”

His face may be less than ideal in Thomas’ eyes, but that doesn’t mean Carroll’s abilities aren’t lost on his teammate.

In 32 games last season, Carroll’s speed was on display as he recorded 27 hits, 14 RBIs, two stolen bases and eight walks to 31 strikeouts. He hit .260 with a .830 OPS.

Whatever it takes to get it done, right?

“He’s got the type of speed that doesn’t come around very often,” Thomas said. “You got to be on something to be that fast. That’s what it looks like to me.

“He’s got something like the hoof of a deer propelling him to go to second or get something in the outfield. It’s pretty funny to watch him run.”

Haboob

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, right, greets son, Chicago Cubs minor league coach Nick...
Jake Anderson

Pitch clock rules force D-backs’ Joe Mantiply to start count 1-1 without throwing a pitch

Due to MLB's new pitch clock rules, D-backs lefty Joe Mantiply started a count at 1-1 despite not throwing a pitch vs. the Cubs on Monday.
11 hours ago
Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets heads for the net as Mikal Bridges #25 of the Phoenix Suns def...
Austin Scott

Mikal Bridges favorite player growing up? Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets learned about Mikal Bridges in a get-to-know-you video. Favorite athlete growing up? It was Kevin Durant, of all people.
5 days ago
Guard Bobby Hurley of the Duke Bluie Devils confers with a referee during a game against the Florid...
Jake Anderson

Coach K showed Bobby Hurley video to help control his emotions as freshman at Duke

Mike Krzyzewski showed Bobby Hurley a tape of when he lashed out at officials, teammates and had bad body language his freshman year at Duke.
8 days ago
Arizona Cardinals new head coach Jonathan Gannon, left, speaks during an NFL football press confere...
Arizona Sports

Let it rip! A guide to Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon’s vocabulary

Head coaches and their verbiage. No head coach is the same when it comes to how they convey what they want to say.
9 days ago
(Twitter screenshot/@NBA)...
Jake Anderson

NBA app shows future streaming service where you can play in a live game

Commissioner Adam Silver unveiled a future streaming service on the NBA app that will allow you to put yourself into a live game.
12 days ago
Mikal Bridges #1 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts after scoring during the second half against the Miami...
Haboob Blog

From career highs to South Park: Mikal Bridges has eventful 1st week in Brooklyn

Former Phoenix Suns F Mikal Bridges was all over the television screen on Wednesday night, including in some unexpected places.
13 days ago
Alek Thomas is not a fan of Corbin Carroll’s face when he runs