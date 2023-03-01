Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is synonymous with speed.

But while the young D-back is considered No. 1 in the organization for quickness, No. 2 is all teammate Alek Thomas sees when Carroll runs.

“His face by the way is just awful. If you ever see his face when he’s running, it’s brutal,” Thomas told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Tuesday. “I told him, ‘You need to change your face, man. You look like you’re about to poop your pants or do something like that.’

Everyone loves how fast #Dbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is! His teammate, Alek Thomas, says there is one fatal flaw to his speed… 😬@Burnsy987, @Gambo987, @athomas22 https://t.co/Jvfm0a7tR8 pic.twitter.com/egy2tRyXyC — Burns and Gambo on Arizona Sports (@BurnsAndGambo) February 28, 2023

“He looks like he’s been on the toilet for about 10-15 minutes and he really needs to get this last one out and he just can’t. That’s what it looks like.”

His face may be less than ideal in Thomas’ eyes, but that doesn’t mean Carroll’s abilities aren’t lost on his teammate.

In 32 games last season, Carroll’s speed was on display as he recorded 27 hits, 14 RBIs, two stolen bases and eight walks to 31 strikeouts. He hit .260 with a .830 OPS.

Whatever it takes to get it done, right?

“He’s got the type of speed that doesn’t come around very often,” Thomas said. “You got to be on something to be that fast. That’s what it looks like to me.

“He’s got something like the hoof of a deer propelling him to go to second or get something in the outfield. It’s pretty funny to watch him run.”

