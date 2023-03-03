Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA SUPER BOWL

Super Bowl LVII global TV ratings see 7% increase from 2022

Mar 3, 2023, 9:51 AM | Updated: 10:01 am
The Lombardi Trophy on display following Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Monday, Feb. 13,...
The Lombardi Trophy on display following Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Phoenix (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)
(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles saw a global TV ratings increase of 7% from the year prior with more than 56 million tuning into the big game in Arizona.

The Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium was broadcasted live in more than 190 countries and territories across 25 different languages.

“Global interest in the NFL continues to accelerate, and these numbers reflect the exciting growth in our sport around the world,” NFL executive vice president Peter O’Reilly said in press release.

“The Super Bowl is the pinnacle of our season and a must-watch cultural event. It’s fantastic to end the year with so much momentum as we look towards next season.”

RELATED STORIES

Of the international markets that tuned in, Mexico led the way with a total audience of 20.7 million, up 10% year-on-year. Rihanna’s halftime show saw the audience numbers peak at 11.9 million.

Canada was next at 17.3 million, an increase of 6%.

China, however, saw the biggest percentage jump, up 43% with a live streaming audience of 6.2 million.

In the United States, approximately 200 million tuned in, about 60% of people in the country.

From a social media standpoint, views in international markets — Australia, Africa, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Mexico and the United Kingdom — combined for nearly 236 million, up 25% from Super Bowl LVI.

There was also an increase of 372,000 new followers gained across NFL social channels.

Arizona Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy while talking t...
Associated Press

Super Bowl LVII in Arizona averages 113 million viewers, 3rd-most watched in history

Two of the top three most-watched Super Bowls in history have taken place in Arizona: Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 and Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.
18 days ago
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talks with the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee after unveiling ...
Tyler Drake

Happy trails: Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee hands off to Las Vegas

That's all she wrote for Super Bowl LVII and all the festivities that came with it throughout the Valley this past week.
18 days ago
James Bradberry #24 of the Philadelphia Eagles is called for holding against JuJu Smith-Schuster #9...
Associated Press

Eagles CB Bradberry on his controversial Super Bowl flag: ‘It was holding’

While his controversial holding flag tarnished Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, Eagles CB James Bradberry thought it was a good call.
18 days ago
Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill walks onto the field before the game against the Kansas Cit...
Dan Bickley

Cardinals’ Michael Bidwill needs to focus on winning Super Bowls, not hosting them

Before turning out the lights on the Super Bowl, Michael Bidwill should’ve saved some confetti and placed the memento in his office.
18 days ago
Skyy Moore #24 and Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after defeating the Phi...
Arizona Sports

Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII in Glendale after Butker hits game-winning FG

The Chiefs scored 24 points in the second half to overcome a 24-14 halftime deficit to win their second Lombardi Trophy.
18 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) breaks away from Kansas City Chiefs defensive end M...
Arizona Sports

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts sets Super Bowl record for QB rushing yards

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts broke a record that stood for more than 20 years at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale Sunday.
18 days ago
Super Bowl LVII global TV ratings see 7% increase from 2022