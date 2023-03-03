Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles saw a global TV ratings increase of 7% from the year prior with more than 56 million tuning into the big game in Arizona.

The Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium was broadcasted live in more than 190 countries and territories across 25 different languages.

“Global interest in the NFL continues to accelerate, and these numbers reflect the exciting growth in our sport around the world,” NFL executive vice president Peter O’Reilly said in press release.

“The Super Bowl is the pinnacle of our season and a must-watch cultural event. It’s fantastic to end the year with so much momentum as we look towards next season.”

Of the international markets that tuned in, Mexico led the way with a total audience of 20.7 million, up 10% year-on-year. Rihanna’s halftime show saw the audience numbers peak at 11.9 million.

Canada was next at 17.3 million, an increase of 6%.

China, however, saw the biggest percentage jump, up 43% with a live streaming audience of 6.2 million.

In the United States, approximately 200 million tuned in, about 60% of people in the country.

From a social media standpoint, views in international markets — Australia, Africa, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Mexico and the United Kingdom — combined for nearly 236 million, up 25% from Super Bowl LVI.

There was also an increase of 372,000 new followers gained across NFL social channels.

Follow @AZSports