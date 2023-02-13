Close
Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII in Glendale after Butker hits game-winning FG

Feb 12, 2023, 8:24 PM | Updated: 10:12 pm
Skyy Moore #24 and Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to win Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Something about Arizona Super Bowls, they always come down to the very end.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker drilled the game-winning 27-yard field goal, leaving eight seconds on the clock to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 at State Farm Stadium.

The Chiefs scored 24 points in the second half to overcome a 24-14 halftime deficit to win their second Lombardi Trophy in the Patrick Mahomes-Andy Reid era.

“It feels amazing just to see the confetti,” Butker said. “I just tried to focus on one kick and focusing on the process.”

RELATED STORIES

The go-ahead kick was set up by a controversial defensive holding call against James Bradbury of the Eagles on a third down.

The Eagles’ offense had one shot for a miracle with six ticks left, but quarterback Jalen Hurts’ throw fell short and the confetti came out red and yellow.

The last three Super Bowls in Glendale had dramatic finishes with the iconic helmet catch by New York Giants WR David Tyree in 2008 and New England Patriots CB Malcolm Butler’s interception at the goal line in 2015. Both of those games involved second half comebacks, as well.

Kansas City scored on all of its possessions in the second half to get it done, even when Mahomes limped off the field in the first half after apparently reaggravating his ankle injury. Mahomes scrambled for 26 yards — his longest run of the season — on the final drive.

The 27-year-old Mahomes became the third player to win his second NFL MVP award before age 28. He also became the youngest QB to start three Super Bowls. Then, he became the first player to win the Super Bowl the same season he was MVP after nine straight players lost.

“He’s the MVP,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said about Mahomes. “That’s all that needs to be said. MVP. And you saw it tonight.”

Mahomes won the Super Bowl MVP award for the second time.

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the second time in four seasons. They beat the 49ers following the 2019 season before losing to the Buccaneers after 2020.

Philadelphia got a great performance from Hurts, who threw for 304 yards and ran for three touchdowns in the defeat.

Hurts set a Super Bowl record with 70 yards rushing and tied a record with three rushing scores.

“He’s shown to be a special leader, a special player and I’m sure glad that he’s our quarterback,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters postgame.

Hundreds of thousands of visitors flocked to Arizona this week for Super Bowl festivities, and the big game came through with another dramatic installment.

It was the third-highest scoring Super Bowl in NFL history, and the Eagles scored the most points by a losing team. Both teams scored touchdowns on their opening drives to get the first Super Bowl involving both No. 1 seeds started.

HOLDING EXPLANATION

The Bradbury holding call caused a stir online with arguments made that it was too questionable to call in such a critical moment.

Referee Carl Cheffers said in the postgame pool report that it was a clear jersey pull that caused restriction to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

“There was no debate,” Cheffers said.

Bradbury took responsibility for the flag after the game.

“It was a holding. I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide,” Bradberry said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Arizona Super Bowl

