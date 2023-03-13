Arizona women’s basketball is back in the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season under head coach Adia Barnes.

The Wildcats enter the Big Dance as a No. 7 seed and will take on No. 10 seed West Virginia in the Greenville 1 Region on Friday.

The winner will face either No. 2 seed Maryland or No. 15 seed Holy Cross in the Round of 32.

South Carolina is the No. 1 seed in the region and on the bracket.

Arizona went 21-9 this season — 11-7 in conference play — after starting 9-0. The Wildcats picked up key wins against Baylor, Utah, UCLA and Colorado this season, but they lost their first Pac-12 Tournament game against the Bruins in the quarterfinals.

West Virginia went 19-11 this season.

Seven Pac-12 teams made the tournament: Arizona, Stanford, Utah, USC, UCLA, Colorado and Washington State.

Stanford is the top seed in the Seattle 4 Region.

The ACC has eight teams in the tournament with the Big Ten, SEC and Pac-12 each having seven. The Big 12 has six and the Big East five.

The tournament begins Wednesday with two First Four games. The full madness starts with 16 games Friday and 16 more the next day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

