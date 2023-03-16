Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

ASU posts season-best half vs. Nevada, advances in NCAA Tournament

Mar 15, 2023, 7:25 PM | Updated: 10:11 pm
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Arizona State picked a good time to play its best half of the season.

In the Sun Devils’ start to the NCAA Tournament in the First Four on Wednesday against Nevada, ASU doubled up the Wolf Pack 53-26 through the first 20 minutes and used that start to finish off a 98-73 win.

The 53 points bested its previous season highs in a half of 46, per Arizona State media relations.

For the first half, ASU shot 67.7%. It made 17 of its first 23 shots and was up double digits a little over three minutes in.

RELATED STORIES

The Sun Devils had five players in double figures: D.J. Horne (20), Jamiya Neal (16), Desmond Cambridge Jr. (17), Devan Cambridge (15) and Luther Muhammad (12).

The victory for the Sun Devils now pits them against sixth-seeded TCU on Friday at 7:05 p.m. on Arizona Sports 98.7.

The Horned Frogs’ last trip to the NCAA Tournament ended in a second-round loss to ASU rival Arizona last year, an absolute thriller in overtime. They went 21-12 this season, finishing fifth in the Big 12, and are led by a backcourt of junior Mike Miles and senior Damion Baugh. Both were Second Team All-Big 12 selections.

Miles’ efficient 17.3 points per game that finished third in the Big 12 came while he was shooting 49.7% from the field while Baugh’s 5.8 assists per game were also third in the conference.

Wednesday marked the sixth NCAA Tournament berth for the Sun Devils since 2003. The last three have come via the First Four round and ASU is now 2-1 in those games. It lost to Syracuse in 2018 and then beat St. John’s the following year before falling to Buffalo in the first round. All three games have been with Arizona State as the 11th seed.

The win keeps ASU’s hopes alive for advancing past the first weekend for the first time since 1995. The Sun Devils’ run as a No. 5 seed had wins over 12th-seeded Ball State and 13th-seeded Manhattan State before going down in the Sweet 16 to No. 1 seed Kansas.

Arizona State made the field of 68 after a few signature wins padded its 22-12 resume, including non-conference wins over Virginia Commonwealth, Michigan and Creighton, plus Pac-12 victories against Arizona and USC.

Arizona State Basketball

Desmond Cambridge Jr. #4 of the Arizona State Sun Devils shoots the ball against Tyler Powell #1 of...
Jake Anderson

Arizona State saves best game of season for First Four of NCAA Tournament

The Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball team saved their best performance of the season for the First Four of the NCAA Tournament.
22 hours ago
Arizona State University president Michael Crow interviews with Doug & Wolf on 98.7 FM Arizona'...
Kevin Zimmerman

ASU, Arizona presidents: Not preparing to leave for Big 12

The presidents of Arizona State University and the University of Arizona went on the record reaffirming their commitment to the Pac-12.
22 hours ago
Arizona State guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) drives to the basket against Stanford forward Brandon...
Arizona Sports

Stats models like ASU as a bracket buster pick … if it beats Nevada

Two statistical models really like the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
22 hours ago
Desmond Cambridge Jr. #4 of the Arizona State Sun Devils shoots against the Arizona Wildcats as War...
Alex Weiner

ASU basketball preparing for Nevada, a familiar squad for 2 Sun Devils

Arizona State basketball starters Desmond Cambridge Jr. and Warren Washington spent the previous two seasons with the Wolf Pack.
22 hours ago
Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley, right, and guard Frankie Collins pause near the team bench during...
Arizona Sports

Dayton dash: Hurley trusts resilient ASU ahead of First Four game

Bobby Hurley believes his ASU club is in a solid spot with enough experience to make an NCAA Tournament run starting against Nevada.
2 days ago
(Twitter Photo/@SunDevilHoops)...
Arizona Sports

Splashdown: Arizona schools react to NCAA Tournament bracket reveal

Three squads from Arizona are headed to the NCAA Tournament, with Arizona State dealing with the most drama on Selection Sunday.
4 days ago
ASU posts season-best half vs. Nevada, advances in NCAA Tournament