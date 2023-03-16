Close
ARIZONA BASKETBALL

President Biden picks Arizona Wildcats to go all the way

Mar 16, 2023, 11:02 AM | Updated: 12:37 pm
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the National Governors Association in the East Roo...

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the National Governors Association in the East Room, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
President Joe Biden submitted his NCAA Tournament brackets to the people on Thursday, and he likes what the Arizona Wildcats have going for them.

The 46th president of the United States picked Tommy Lloyd’s team as the last one standing in 2023.

Biden has Arizona beating Princeton in the first round, Utah State in the second and then running off victories against third-, second- and first-seeded squads. That would be Baylor in the South Region, the East’s Marquette and the West’s top-seeded Kansas in the championship game.

In the women’s bracket, Biden went with his wife’s alma mater, Villanova, to win the title. And he’s got the Arizona women, who are a No. 7 seed, winning their opener against No. 10 seed West Virginia before falling to No. 2 seed Maryland.

The president submitted his brackets about a half-hour past the start of the opening first-round game.

It seems you get to do such things as the president of the United States.

