Sophomore center Enoch Boakye will enter the transfer portal after wrapping up his second year with the Arizona State men’s basketball team, according to On3.com’s Joe Tipton.

Through the early parts of his freshman year, Boakye showed potential as a possible core big man for the Sun Devils before they entered conference play, averaging 13.9 minutes per game and 4.5 points through Dec. 2, 2021.

He finished his freshman year averaging 12.4 minutes and two points per contest.

But with the addition of senior Warren Washington from the transfer portal and Hurley’s trust in senior Alonzo Gaffney and freshman Duke Brennan, there were only so many minutes to go around and Boakye never caught a role in the rotation in 2022-23.

In his sophomore campaign, he played 70 minutes the entire season and averaged 0.7 points and rebounds.

ASU still has Washington for one more year of eligibility, with Gaffney and Brennan eligible to return as well for the 2023-24 season.