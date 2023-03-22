Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Enoch Boakye enters transfer portal after 2 seasons with ASU basketball

Mar 21, 2023, 7:12 PM | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 12:47 pm
Arizona State center Enoch Boakye (14) rebounds as Oregon State forward Ahmad Rand (44) looks on du...

Arizona State center Enoch Boakye (14) rebounds as Oregon State forward Ahmad Rand (44) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

(AP Photo/Matt York)
Austin Scott's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Sophomore center Enoch Boakye will enter the transfer portal after wrapping up his second year with the Arizona State men’s basketball team, according to On3.com’s Joe Tipton.

Through the early parts of his freshman year, Boakye showed potential as a possible core big man for the Sun Devils before they entered conference play, averaging 13.9 minutes per game and 4.5 points through Dec. 2, 2021.

He finished his freshman year averaging 12.4 minutes and two points per contest.

RELATED STORIES

But with the addition of senior Warren Washington from the transfer portal and Hurley’s trust in senior Alonzo Gaffney and freshman Duke Brennan, there were only so many minutes to go around and Boakye never caught a role in the rotation in 2022-23.

In his sophomore campaign, he played 70 minutes the entire season and averaged 0.7 points and rebounds.

ASU still has Washington for one more year of eligibility, with Gaffney and Brennan eligible to return as well for the 2023-24 season.

Arizona State Basketball

Head coach Bobby Hurley of the Arizona State Sun Devils looks on as his team takes on the TCU Horne...
Kellan Olson

Arizona State signs head coach Bobby Hurley to 2-year extension

Arizona State has signed its men's basketball head coach Bobby Hurley to a two-year extension, the school announced on Tuesday.
3 days ago
Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley calls a play in a 77-69 loss to USC at Desert Financial Arena...
Jake Anderson

Here’s why Arizona State should extend Bobby Hurley’s contract

In eight years, Hurley has won 141 games for ASU, with half of those seasons garnering 20-plus wins and three (four) NCAA Tournament trips.
4 days ago
DJ Horne #0 of the Arizona State Sun Devils goes to the basket against Rodrigue Andela #34 of the O...
John Guzzon

ASU basketball’s future is bright despite disappointing 1st-round exit

Arizona State’s 2022-23 basketball squad continually got up off the canvas to emerge as legitimate contenders.
4 days ago
JaKobe Coles #21 of the TCU Horned Frogs makes the game winning basket over Warren Washington #22 a...
Jake Anderson

Cinderella strikes midnight for ASU’s NCAA Tournament run in loss to TCU

No. 11 seed Arizona State's Cinderella run struck midnight in a heartbreaking 72-70 loss to No. 6 seed TCU on Friday night in Denver.
6 days ago
Frankie Collins #10 of the Arizona State Sun Devils drives to the basket against Xavier Cork #12 of...
Kellan Olson

Arizona State loses heartbreaker to TCU, bows out of NCAA Tournament

The 11th-seeded Arizona State Sun Devils lost in heartbreaking fashion on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
6 days ago
Follow @KellanOlson...
Kellan Olson

ASU throws down 2 spectacular dunks vs. TCU in NCAA Tournament

Arguably the best highlight of the NCAA Tournament thus far came via the Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday.
6 days ago
Enoch Boakye enters transfer portal after 2 seasons with ASU basketball