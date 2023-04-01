Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs stun Dodgers with pinch-hit homer in 8th inning

Mar 31, 2023, 10:12 PM | Updated: 11:00 pm
Arizona Diamondbacks' Kyle Lewis, right, scores after hitting a two-run home run as Los Angeles Dod...
Arizona Diamondbacks' Kyle Lewis, right, scores after hitting a two-run home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith stands at the plate during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Associated Press 's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyle Lewis had a pinch-hit, go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 on Friday night.

The D-backs used three consecutive pinch-hitters to open the inning against Alex Vesia (0-1). After Nick Ahmed grounded out to third, Evan Longoria doubled into the left-field corner. That set up Lewis, who sent a 383-foot shot to left-center for his first career pinch-hit homer, making it 2-1.

“It was a good one,” Lewis said. “I try to just be ready for it.”

The Dodgers had the potential tying and go-ahead runs on base with two outs in the eighth. Miguel Vargas walked and took second on a wild pitch by Scott McGough before James Outman drew a walk. But Miguel Rojas lined into the glove of shortstop Ahmed to end the threat in a game that lasted two hours and 41 minutes.

Mookie Betts drew a leadoff walk against McGough in the ninth. He got erased when Freddie Freeman grounded into a fielder’s choice to first against Andrew Chafin, who got his first save. Will Smith grounded out before Max Muncy flied out to left to end the game.

“It’s a great win,” Chafin said. “We finally made it work.”

Drey Jameson (1-0) got the win with four innings of relief. He struck out five and walked three.

“Drey did a great job coming in,” Arizona starter Merrill Kelly said. “He’s going to get really big outs and be a really big player down in our bullpen.”

The Dodgers wasted a sharp outing from Dustin May, who scattered three hits while pitching into the seventh inning for the first time in his career. He struck out four and walked one in his season debut. The big right-hander with the flowing red hair had an abbreviated season last year after coming off Tommy John surgery in 2021.

Throwing free and easy all night, May gave up a double to Corbin Carroll in the second, a single to Christian Walker in the fourth and a two-out single to Gabriel Moreno in the seventh.

Betts homered in the seventh for the Dodgers’ lone run.

Kelly gave up three hits in 3 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out four and walked four.

TRAINER’S ROOM

D-backs: Transferred RHP Corbin Martin (right lat tendon avulsion) to the 60-day IL.

FIRST ONE

Muncy notched his first hit with a single after striking out five times in the season opener.

UP NEXT

It’s a battle of left-handed veterans Saturday when Arizona starts Madison Bumgarner and Clayton Kershaw makes his season debut for the Dodgers.

