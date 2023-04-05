Running back Xazavian Valladay has a top-30 NFL Draft visit scheduled with the Cincinnati Bengals, reports NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

It’s a surprising but positive sign for the Arizona State product, who spent a year with the Sun Devils after transferring from Wyoming.

Each NFL team is allotted a maximum of 30 official visits, which are given to draft prospects who are likely to be selected in the first several rounds.

An impressive Pro Day at ASU that followed a strong performance throughout the week of the Shrine Bowl helped him stand out.

Valladay clocked in the mid-4.40s on his 40-yard dash at the ASU Pro Day, along with a 40-inch vertical. His overall testing rated in the 95th percentile among running backs historically.

Valladay is not listed among the best available players on ESPN’s big board for the 2023 NFL Draft, nor is he in the top-10 of Pro Football Focus’ list of the 10 best running backs.

The Draft Network lists Valladay as the 274th overall player on its big board and the 27th-best running back.

But Valladay has produced on the field.

He surpassed 1,000 yards in four of his five college seasons and for the Sun Devils last year posted 1,192 yards on 5.5 yards per carry with 16 rushing touchdowns. Valladay added 37 catches for 289 receiving yards.

Follow @AZSports