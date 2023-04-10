PHOENIX – The Diamondbacks’ scorching hot offense continued to rake on Sunday, as Arizona took down the Los Angeles Dodgers for the third time in as many days.

The D-backs put together 11 runs on 16 hits to win the game 11-6, improving to 6-4 on the season. The game was the third in a row where Arizona scored at least six runs.

The 6-4 record is extra impressive given the D-backs have played no teams other than the Dodgers and Padres so far, the top two teams in the NL West last year with top-five payrolls.

“It feels really good,” D-backs 3B Josh Rojas said postgame. “I think the biggest thing is we were putting the pressure on. I felt like it was the first time I’ve ever played the Dodgers where it felt like they could feel the pressure and there’s nothing really they could do about it.”

Every player in Arizona’s lineup had at least one hit on Sunday. Of the nine starters, eight had at least one run batted in.

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo talked about the success of their offense following the game.

“I was pleased with the last couple days,” Lovullo said. “I think it was 17 hits last night. It’s 16 today with four walks, an all-field approach. It’s just being patient, taking what the pitcher gives the hitter per count, per situation.

“I just felt like we were counter-punching a lot of key pitches that were made. And it showed up and then when you become unpredictable from an offensive standpoint, you start to get some mistakes and you start to jump on mistakes. I think that was what happened over the past couple days.”

After the Dodgers scored a run in the first inning, Pavin Smith, who was making his season debut after getting recalled from Triple-A Reno on Saturday, tied the game with a double later in the first. Corbin Carroll then singled in Smith with two outs in the inning and the D-backs led 2-1 after one.

In the second inning, Arizona extended its lead to 3-1 on a Jose Herrera RBI-single.

After the Dodgers tied it in the top of the third inning, D-backs center fielder Alek Thomas, who came into Saturday’s game 0-for-16 before delivering a 4-for-4 night, came through again Sunday. With two outs in the bottom of the third, Thomas drove in Christian Walker, who had doubled earlier in the inning, to put Arizona up 4-3.

After Thomas’ RBI single, the runs just kept coming. Nick Ahmed followed Thomas with a 2-run double to put the D-backs up 6-3 heading to the fourth. Smith again delivered with a 2-run double, and Jake McCarthy later drove in Smith. Arizona led 9-3 after four innings.

THE RUNS KEEP COMING! pic.twitter.com/xHIgnwkAOO — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) April 9, 2023

The fifth inning was more of the same from the D-backs as two more runs crossed the plate on a Geraldo Perdomo RBI single and a Walker walk with the bases loaded.

Lovullo talked about the success of Smith in his season debut.

“I wasn’t surprised by it,” Lovullo said. “… I thought it was a really impressive approach all day long.”

Arizona’s offense was backed by a solid outing from No. 5 starter, Ryne Nelson. The righty gave up three runs on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts over six innings. He secured his first win of the season to improve to 1-0 in 2023.

“Kind of had to adjust a little bit as it went on,” Nelson said. “Falling behind some guys again which I would like to clean up for sure. But kind of another battle. Had to work through some stuff … and settled in late. Definitely makes it easier when the guys are putting up 11 runs so shout out to them.”

A solid inning of work by Carlos Vargas kept the score 11-3 after seven innings. Peter Solomon, making his first appearance in MLB since 2021, had a bit of a shaky outing in two innings of work to finish the game. He allowed the Dodgers to score two runs in the eighth and one in the ninth.

Up next

The D-backs welcome the Milwaukee Brewers for three games at Chase Field.

First pitch of Monday’s game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. and can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.