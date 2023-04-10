So the big news of the day is that there is a group chat between 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm, Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz and former Cardinal J.J. Watt.

Rahm took home the green jacket on Sunday after winning the Masters but did it after starting with a double bogey on his first hole of the competition on Thursday.

While he was giving his acceptance speech, Rahm took time out of his moment in history to call out the Arizona tight end.

A lighthearted story and request from the Green Jacket winner. #themasters pic.twitter.com/fqSMUu0nmk — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2023

“Before my tee time (to start the tournament), I got a text from a good friend,” Rahm said donning one of the most recognizable pieces of clothing in the world.

“And I am going to name him because he is a Super Bowl champion, Zach Ertz. He sent a text, and I am going to paraphrase here, ‘That first green is looking like a walk in the park right now,’ 10 minutes before I four-putted to start the tournament. So thank you, Zach, do not ever do that again please.”

As many Cardinals fans know, Watt is very active and fun on social media.

He shared a screenshot of the “Birdies & Babies” group chat confirming Ertz as the jinx.

Watt and Ertz both joked after his first hole that Rahm was playing like the two NFL stars instead of himself.

Although, Ertz was not going to go into the night without getting a word in.

Ertz fully accepted his role as the jinx and said this will be an ongoing joke.

“I apologize for absolutely nothing,” Ertz tweeted. You can expect these texts every major going forward my friend! Congratulations!”

If Ertz is a jinx, Cardinals fans may need an 0-17 season prediction from the tight end.

What would you do to get a tee time with Rahm, Watt and Ertz and what course are you taking them to in the Valley?