Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

HABOOB

DeMar DeRozan’s daughter’s distracting, clutch shrieks help Bulls win

Apr 12, 2023, 7:09 PM

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

When the screams started as the Toronto Raptors were attempting free throws in Wednesday’s play-in game against the Chicago Bulls, social media began complaining about the shrieks.

Where are those coming from? Can they move the microphones a bit? Turn them off?

A smidge later, it was revealed that Diar DeRozan, the daughter of star Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan, was the source of the noise.

Diar was sitting directly under a basket, allowing her to truly impact the game.

Don’t believe me? The Raptors shot 18-of-36 from the free-throw line. Toronto’s previous season high for missed free throws in a game was 12. She made them miss 18!

The extra layer to this is DeMar is a legend in Toronto, where he played in the first nine seasons and is absolutely beloved. Maybe there is a scenario like this where a traveling fan gets a talking to from security. Not in this instance.

Chicago completed a second-half comeback and won by four points. The poor free-throw shooting by the Raptors was ultimately the difference. And when the Bulls were up three with 19 seconds left, guard Alex Caruso fouled Toronto’s Pascal Siakam on a 3-point attempt.

Never fear, Diar is here. Siakam missed two of the three that could have tied the game.

Twitter instantly put down Diar as the MVP of the play-in tournament.

The Bulls advance to play the Miami Heat on Friday in Miami for the eighth seed. They better bring Diar and get her a seat under the basket again.

Haboob

Zach Ertz of the Arizona Cardinals attends SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII on February 10, 2023 in Phoe...

Tyler Drake

Jinx justified? Zach Ertz thinks he deserves piece of Jon Rahm’s green jacket

Trying to gas up his friend and PGA pro Jon Rahm ahead of The Masters, Cardinals TE Zach Ertz fired off a jinx of a text message. Or was it?

2 days ago

Jon Rahm of Spain is awarded the Green Jacket by 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler of the Uni...

Wills Rice

Jon Rahm calls out Cardinals’ Zach Ertz during Masters championship speech

While he was giving his acceptance speech for winning the Masters, Jon Rahm took time out of his moment in history to call out Zach Ertz.

4 days ago

Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving (2) celebrates in the second half of an NBA basketball game against ...

Haboob Blog

Kyrie Irving is sitting out a must-win for the Mavericks’ playoff chances

Kyrie Irving, Christian Wood, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Josh Green will sit out for the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

6 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks OF Corbin Carroll gets dropped off by his parents ahead of the team's home ope...

Tyler Drake

‘Like little league:’ Parents drop D-backs’ Corbin Carroll off at 1st home opener

Chase Field is bringing that first day of school energy ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks' home opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

7 days ago

(Associated Press)...

Arizona Sports

Did you get fooled? Arizona sports fans get pranked on April Fools’ Day

As expected, April Fools' Day 2023 has been no different than in years past, with Arizona sports fans taking their fair share of guffaws.

12 days ago

Follow @AZSports...

Haboob Blog

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. lives every emotion as Dodgers fan proposes on field, gets walloped

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went from celebrating to shock as a Dodgers fan who ran onto the field proposed before getting tackled.

13 days ago

DeMar DeRozan’s daughter’s distracting, clutch shrieks help Bulls win