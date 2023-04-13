DeMar DeRozan’s daughter’s distracting, clutch shrieks help Bulls win

When the screams started as the Toronto Raptors were attempting free throws in Wednesday’s play-in game against the Chicago Bulls, social media began complaining about the shrieks.

Where are those coming from? Can they move the microphones a bit? Turn them off?

A smidge later, it was revealed that Diar DeRozan, the daughter of star Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan, was the source of the noise.

Diar was sitting directly under a basket, allowing her to truly impact the game.

DeMar's daughter is screaming whenever the Raptors take free throws 😂 pic.twitter.com/HxmMz3BYgq — ESPN (@espn) April 13, 2023

Don’t believe me? The Raptors shot 18-of-36 from the free-throw line. Toronto’s previous season high for missed free throws in a game was 12. She made them miss 18!

The extra layer to this is DeMar is a legend in Toronto, where he played in the first nine seasons and is absolutely beloved. Maybe there is a scenario like this where a traveling fan gets a talking to from security. Not in this instance.

Can't get mad at DeMar's kid in Toronto, it's a law https://t.co/HwsEK7mZ4j — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) April 13, 2023

Chicago completed a second-half comeback and won by four points. The poor free-throw shooting by the Raptors was ultimately the difference. And when the Bulls were up three with 19 seconds left, guard Alex Caruso fouled Toronto’s Pascal Siakam on a 3-point attempt.

Never fear, Diar is here. Siakam missed two of the three that could have tied the game.

DeMar DeRozan daughter with the clutch yell on Siakam miss pic.twitter.com/jSCyhK98cC — Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) April 13, 2023

Twitter instantly put down Diar as the MVP of the play-in tournament.

DeMar DeRozan daughter’s free throw defense is single-handedly saving the Bulls’ season — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) April 13, 2023

DeMar DeRozan’s daughter deserves some defensive player of the year votes https://t.co/Ac8xOenmpi — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) April 13, 2023

DeMar DeRozan’s daughter just had the best defensive performance in play-in history. Held Raptors to 18-36 on free throws. https://t.co/VDtJ5BiSjE — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 13, 2023

Is it sick that I want this game to come down to a single Raptors free throw just so I can see what DeRozan's daughter brings to the table for one last stand? — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 13, 2023

MVP is the daughter of DeMar DeRozan 18 missed free throws by Toronto — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) April 13, 2023

The Bulls advance to play the Miami Heat on Friday in Miami for the eighth seed. They better bring Diar and get her a seat under the basket again.

