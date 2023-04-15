Close
Cardinals fans react to reports of Budda Baker’s trade request

Apr 14, 2023, 5:49 PM

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker. (Arizona Sports Photo/Jeremy Schnell)

Arizona Sports

All-Pro safety Budda Baker reportedly requested a trade from the Arizona Cardinals on Friday.

After being drafted by the Cardinals in the second round (No. 36 overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Washington, Baker has certainly become a fan favorite in the Valley.

In six seasons in Arizona, the safety has accumulated three All-Pro appearances (2017, 2020-21), five Pro Bowl appearances (2017, 2019-23) and 650 total tackles en route to becoming a team captain.

