All-Pro safety Budda Baker reportedly requested a trade from the Arizona Cardinals on Friday.

After being drafted by the Cardinals in the second round (No. 36 overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Washington, Baker has certainly become a fan favorite in the Valley.

In six seasons in Arizona, the safety has accumulated three All-Pro appearances (2017, 2020-21), five Pro Bowl appearances (2017, 2019-23) and 650 total tackles en route to becoming a team captain.

So it comes as no surprise to see Cardinals fans sad at the report that Baker wants out of Arizona after reportedly requesting to be the highest-paid safety in the NFL in February.

The safety did take to Twitter to thank the fan base:

Love you cardinal fans!!! — Budda Baker (@Buddabaker3) April 14, 2023

Here is an analytical view of how valuable Baker has been in Arizona:

V quick math (analysis)… Budda Baker has the highest win share at S over the past 6 seasons… by about 0.17 wins (this is a significant number, most positions the difference between first and second over 5+seasons is closer to 0.08-0.10)@nflnetwork #BuddaBaker #Cardinals https://t.co/yt8UtIhCSA — cynthia frelund (@cfrelund) April 14, 2023

Safe to say what Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro thinks the Cardinals should do:

"Trade him."@Gambo987 reacted to Budda Baker requesting a trade.pic.twitter.com/gSmVHhOY2o — Burns and Gambo on Arizona Sports (@BurnsAndGambo) April 14, 2023

And here are some reactions from Cardinals fans:

We love you so much 😭💔❤️ pic.twitter.com/haxpvScpT6 — BossyBoots (@HailMaraTD) April 14, 2023

