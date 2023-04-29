Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

HABOOB

Bow wow: Fans all for good dog in Cardinals’ NFL Draft war room

Apr 29, 2023, 11:44 AM | Updated: 12:03 pm

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals are getting some extra help this NFL Draft.

During the lead up to the team’s pick of UCLA offensive lineman Jon Gaines II, there was a noticeable addition to Arizona’s war room in the form of a very good dog.

The pup, who is believed to be owner Michael Bidwill’s, is the latest canine to steal the NFL Draft show.

During the 2020 NFL Draft, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s dog, Nike, looked to be in full control of the team’s doings when the cameras caught the pooch in the captain’s chair during the first round.

RELATED STORIES

Nike’s work was far from over, too, as the pup was also present with all the necessary prep in paw for the 2021 NFL Draft.

As for the Cardinals’ dog, it must have been a big fan of the offense, with the team taking UCLA offensive lineman Jon Gaines II at No. 122 before nabbing Houston quarterback Clayton Tune with at No. 139.

Tune did say he felt like he was the best quarterback in the class when talking to reporters after the Cardinals drafted him. Maybe the dog has a knack for digging up diamonds in the rough? Only time will tell.

Regardless of how that all pans out, a look at some of the best reactions across social media from those around the NFL and team:

Haboob

Charles Barkley interviews Devin Booker...

Haboob Blog

Shaq trolls Barkley as Booker adds to 40-point playoff game total

Shaquille O'Neal will never miss an opportunity to go at Charles Barkley. Devin Booker's sixth 40-point playoff game provided a chance.

4 days ago

(Twitter screenshot/@Dbacks)...

Haboob Blog

‘Mark Grace’ runs over kid in D-backs Legends Race blooper

The Legends Race at the Arizona Diamondbacks game on Sunday against the San Diego Padres provided more carnage than usual.

7 days ago

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker...

Wills Rice

Suns’ Devin Booker loses and then uses his shoe

Devin Booker is a megastar in the NBA and can do everything on the court, but he added a new weapon to his arsenal defensively on Thursday.

9 days ago

Devin Booker and Chris Paul speaking...

Austin Scott

How does Devin Booker get over a tough playoff loss? Call of Duty

After losing Game 1 to the Clippers, Devin Booker needed a way to blow off some steam. After playing Call of Duty, Game 2 was different.

10 days ago

Kevin Durant, Diamondbacks hat...

Haboob Blog

Seattle kid Corbin Carroll makes new D-backs supporter Kevin Durant feel old

Suns F Kevin Durant spent his rookie season in 2007-08 with the Supersonics, the hometown team of Diamondbacks OF Corbin Carroll.

11 days ago

(Amarillo Sod Poodles Twitter photo)...

Wills Rice

D-backs affiliate Amarillo Sod Poodles temporarily change name to Calf Fries

Well, who doesn't love a good serving of calf fries? The Arizona Diamondbacks' friends down in Amarillo certainly do.

15 days ago

Bow wow: Fans all for good dog in Cardinals’ NFL Draft war room