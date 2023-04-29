The Arizona Cardinals are getting some extra help this NFL Draft.

During the lead up to the team’s pick of UCLA offensive lineman Jon Gaines II, there was a noticeable addition to Arizona’s war room in the form of a very good dog.

The pup, who is believed to be owner Michael Bidwill’s, is the latest canine to steal the NFL Draft show.

During the 2020 NFL Draft, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s dog, Nike, looked to be in full control of the team’s doings when the cameras caught the pooch in the captain’s chair during the first round.

Still thinking about how Bill Belichick's dog stole the show at the 2020 NFL Draft 🥺😂 @Patriots pic.twitter.com/kEa5CzLCiR — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) March 13, 2021

Nike’s work was far from over, too, as the pup was also present with all the necessary prep in paw for the 2021 NFL Draft.

As for the Cardinals’ dog, it must have been a big fan of the offense, with the team taking UCLA offensive lineman Jon Gaines II at No. 122 before nabbing Houston quarterback Clayton Tune with at No. 139.

Tune did say he felt like he was the best quarterback in the class when talking to reporters after the Cardinals drafted him. Maybe the dog has a knack for digging up diamonds in the rough? Only time will tell.

Regardless of how that all pans out, a look at some of the best reactions across social media from those around the NFL and team:

Well Monti Ossenfort DID come from New England https://t.co/m3QvuD9ueH pic.twitter.com/CnVnn9FwQ2 — Reid (@The_Reid) April 29, 2023

The Cardinals have a dog in the draft war room and celebrated with it after the last pick. pic.twitter.com/vPNKLHMDmU — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) April 29, 2023

Awesome dog in Cardinals war room 10/10 — Chicago Whales (@ChicagoWhales1) April 29, 2023

Okay, but why aren’t more people talking about the dog that’s in the Cardinals draft room? — Taylor Budge – Midco Sports (@TBudgeMidco) April 29, 2023

Cardinals have a dog in the draft room. That answers why the vibes have been so high — JD (@jdscribnah) April 29, 2023

We have a dog in the Cardinals draft room. That is my dream. I want to be in a draft room with a dog and my life will be complete. — Jared Feinberg (@JRodNFLDraft) April 29, 2023

The Cardinals have a dog in their draft room. I take back everything I’ve ever said critical of the organization. — Bruce Nolan (@BruceExclusive) April 29, 2023

Cardinals have a dog in their draft room they might be turning things around — Zach Feldman (@ZachFeldman3) April 29, 2023

