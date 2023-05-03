The Arizona Diamondbacks designated infielder Seth Beer for assignment on Wednesday in a roster-churning transaction that will lead to top pitching prospects Brandon Pfaadt’s MLB debut Wednesday against the Texas Rangers.

The move that also optioned reliever Peter Solomon to Triple-A Reno puts a wrap on what continues to be a relatively disappointing haul in the trade of ace pitcher Zack Greinke four years ago.

For Greinke, Arizona received:

RHP Corbin Martin – 4th on Baseball America’s 2019 midseason top prospect list

RHP J.B. Bukauskas – 5th on Baseball America’s 2019 midseason top prospect list

INF Seth Beer – 8th on Baseball America’s 2019 midseason top prospect list

INF Josh Rojas – 16th on Baseball America’s 2019 midseason top prospect list

Only Rojas and Martin remain in the D-backs’ control.

Beer profiled well because of his power at the plate, but over three years and 209 games with Triple-A Reno batted .260 with 32 homers, 55 doubles and 89 walks to 167 strikeouts.

He landed on the Opening Day roster last season only to hit a walk-off homer, but his success tailed off quickly as he made 38 appearances and finished the year with 21 hits in 111 at-bats with only three more extra-base hits.

Beer struggled this year in Triple-A Reno, hitting .200 with 12 RBIs and 22 total bases over 70 at-bats.

It’s Rojas who’s so far been the one player to meet and then surpass expectations.

Already 25 years old at the time of the trade from July 2019, the Litchfield Park, Ariz., native made his MLB debut that year. He didn’t receive starter-level run until 2021 and has made strides since.

Rojas has done enough to play 18 of 24 games at third base in 2023, with 22 starts in 30 games. This year, he’s slashing .289/.327/.378 with 26 hits, eight doubles and 16 RBIs in 24 games.

The returns from the Greinke deal mostly end there.

Martin has just 12 games played and five starts for Arizona from 2021-22. He suffered a torn lat tendon in March during spring training and is likely out for the year.

Bukauskas, a power reliever, played 21 games for Arizona during 2021, posting a 7.79 ERA.

He suffered a torn teres major muscle in March 2022 and returned in July of that year. This January, Arizona designated him for assignment, and Bukauskas landed with Seattle off waivers.

The Mariners designated him for assignment on April 14, and he was claimed by the Milwaukee Brewers.

