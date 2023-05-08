Those who may be familiar with the Shaquille O’Neil meme regarding Christian Wood’s performance in 2021 got to relive it again on Sunday.

“I owe you an apology. I wasn’t really familiar with your game,” Shaq told Wood.

“Oh man, you’re a casual,” Wood responded.

This time, it was Devin Booker’s turn.

Booker released another chapter in his legendary postseason run so far on Sunday, dropping 36 points on 14-for-18 shooting and knotting the series at two apiece heading back to Denver on Tuesday.

Following the game Shaq revisited the great meme. He clarified if the camera was on him and spoke with a serious tone.

“Devin Booker, I’m sorry, I owe you an apology,” Shaq said on TNT’s Inside the NBA.

“I got on TV and said you would not go 20-for-25 again. You messed around and went 14-of-18. So sir, I apologize, love the way you’re playing and now we have a series.”

Unfortunately for Suns fans around the Valley, Booker was not being interviewed at the time to give a reaction to Shaq revisiting the joke.

Additionally, Shaq is no stranger to getting memed late at night on TNT, from “barbeque chicken alert,” tripping on cords while leaving the desk or being an infamous meme that is commented on hundreds of tweets daily. Which is your favorite?