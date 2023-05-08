Close
Shaq revisits meme regarding Devin Booker’s night: ‘I owe you an apology’

May 7, 2023, 8:44 PM | Updated: 11:26 pm

(Bleacher Report Twitter screenshot)

(Bleacher Report Twitter screenshot)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Those who may be familiar with the Shaquille O’Neil meme regarding Christian Wood’s performance in 2021 got to relive it again on Sunday.

“I owe you an apology. I wasn’t really familiar with your game,” Shaq told Wood.

“Oh man, you’re a casual,” Wood responded.

This time, it was Devin Booker’s turn.

Booker released another chapter in his legendary postseason run so far on Sunday, dropping 36 points on 14-for-18 shooting and knotting the series at two apiece heading back to Denver on Tuesday.

