Kevin Durant wins fan vote for NBA Handle of the Year

Kevin Durant is known for his scoring prowess and shot-making ability, but this season he was awarded for his ball-handling skills.

Durant’s dribbling display as a Brooklyn Net in a win against the Washington Wizards on Nov. 4 was chosen by NBA fans as the Handle of the Year.

🌟 DUNK OF THE YEAR

🌟 HANDLE OF THE YEAR

🌟 ASSIST OF THE YEAR

🌟 BLOCK OF THE YEAR

🌟 PHOTO OF THE YEAR

🌟 STYLE OF THE YEAR Presenting the winners of the 2022-23 regular season #NBAFanFavorites as voted by you! — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2023

In the last minute of the first quarter, KD shook Wizards defender Daniel Gafford to the right, then the left, then back to the right with successive crossover dribbles until the discombobulated Gafford slipped and fell to the ground.

Durant completed the masterclass by knocking down one of his patented elbow jumpers.

The Nets bench stood up from their seats and went into a frenzy.

It is exactly what the Phoenix Suns need more of in Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets as they face the brink of elimination on their own home court.

In the playoffs, Durant has averaged 29.6 points per game for the Suns on 48% shooting.

His ball-handling and playmaking skills will be relied upon once again as point guard Chris Paul (groin) has been ruled out for the third consecutive game for the Suns.

