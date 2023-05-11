Close
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Kevin Durant wins fan vote for NBA Handle of the Year

May 11, 2023, 9:50 AM

Phoenix Suns F Kevin Durant (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Arizona Sports

Kevin Durant is known for his scoring prowess and shot-making ability, but this season he was awarded for his ball-handling skills.

Durant’s dribbling display as a Brooklyn Net in a win against the Washington Wizards on Nov. 4 was chosen by NBA fans as the Handle of the Year.

In the last minute of the first quarter, KD shook Wizards defender Daniel Gafford to the right, then the left, then back to the right with successive crossover dribbles until the discombobulated Gafford slipped and fell to the ground.

Durant completed the masterclass by knocking down one of his patented elbow jumpers.

The Nets bench stood up from their seats and went into a frenzy.

It is exactly what the Phoenix Suns need more of in Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets as they face the brink of elimination on their own home court.

In the playoffs, Durant has averaged 29.6 points per game for the Suns on 48% shooting.

His ball-handling and playmaking skills will be relied upon once again as point guard Chris Paul (groin) has been ruled out for the third consecutive game for the Suns.

