Diamondbacks place Joe Mantiply on 15-day IL, recall Anthony Misiewicz from Triple-A Reno

May 12, 2023, 4:54 PM | Updated: 4:58 pm

Joe Mantiply throws a pitch...

Relief pitcher Joe Mantiply #35 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on May 08, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Jake Anderson's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks placed left-handed reliever Joe Mantiply on the 15-day injured list on Friday due to a strained right hamstring.

In a corresponding move, the D-backs recalled lefty Anthony Misiewicz from Triple-A Reno to keep the 40-man roster at capacity.

Mantiply tweaked his hamstring while warming up prior to the ninth inning of Thursday night’s 6-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

“It was information that came to us fairly quickly, gave us an opportunity to make a decision and make a move and bring (Jose) Ruiz in,” bench coach Jeff Banister said pregame Friday.

“Obviously, that’s never the information that you want to get in the middle of a game. … It was a pretty quick transition, but we found out I think six pitches into his warmup. We got the phone call and made the switch.”

Banister is the acting manager in place of Torey Lovullo for Friday night’s ballgame, as the D-backs skipper is attending his son Connor’s graduation from Northern Arizona University.

This marks the second sting on the IL for Mantiply this season.

The 2022 All-Star has only been able to pitch 7.2 innings in eight appearances this year while striking out eight without a walk for a 2.35 ERA and 0.52 WHIP.

Meanwhile, the recall marks the second time Misiewicz will be with the big league club this season after coming over from the St. Louis Cardinals in a trade for cash considerations on March 31.

In four games for Arizona this year, the lefty has posted a 3.86 ERA and 1.50 WHIP to go along with three strikeouts and two walks in 4.2 innings of work.

