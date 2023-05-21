Close
Arizona basketball lands San Diego State transfer Keshad Johnson

May 20, 2023, 5:01 PM

Keshad Johnson #0 of the San Diego State Aztecs celebrates by cutting down the net after defeating ...

Keshad Johnson #0 of the San Diego State Aztecs celebrates by cutting down the net after defeating the Creighton Bluejays in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KFC YUM! Center on March 26, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


San Diego State transfer Keshad Johnson announced his commitment to Arizona on Saturday at a gathering with head coach Tommy Lloyd and Wildcats great Andre Iguodala present.

Johnson spent four years with the Aztecs and started during their run to the NCAA Tournament title game against Connecticut on April 3.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Keshad Johnson (@kj_showtime0)

Johnson led SDSU in scoring during the final with 14 points, although the Huskies won 76-59.

He started 71 games over the past two seasons, averaging 7.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in 2022-23. He shot 53.2% from the floor as a senior and 26.2% from deep on 42 attempts.

Johnson scored in double figures 12 times last season.

The 6-foot-7 forward from Oakland, Calif., announced Arizona as one of his top five choices on May 9 alongside USC, Oklahoma, Kentucky and Texas Tech.

He joins a Wildcats team transitioning with Azuolas Tubelis declaring for the NBA Draft and Kerr Kriisa transferring to West Virginia.

Pelle Larsson will return after initially declaring for the draft, and former Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Bradley committed to join Lloyd’s team.

Johnson and several of his SDSU teammates were asked about the transfer portal at a media conference during the Final Four.

“The transfer portal, the transfer culture, there’s this evolution right now,” Johnson said on March 30. “… I just hope we can all just use it to our advantage and put ourselves in better positions than we were before.”

