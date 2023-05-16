Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA BASKETBALL

Lithuanian big Motiejus Krivas commits to Arizona basketball

May 16, 2023, 8:47 AM

Tommy Lloyd...

Head coach Tommy Lloyd of the Arizona Wildcats points during the NCAAB game at McKale Center on January 03, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. The Arizona Wildcats won 95-79 against the Washington Huskies. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Lithuanian Motiejus Krivas told ESPN on Tuesday he has committed to the Arizona Wildcats, giving head coach Tommy Lloyd’s roster its fourth 7-footer.

Krivas, who is 7-foot-2 and 256 pounds, joins a frontcourt that includes starter Oumar Ballo and rising freshmen Henri Veesaar and Dylan Anderson.

For the second-tier Zagiris pro team last season, Krivas averaged 13.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 26 minutes per game.

“Their desire to have me on the team stood out the most,” the 18-year-old told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. “I felt that they really want me, and I think their style of play suits me the best.”

RELATED STORIES

Krivas joins a small class that includes four-star wing K.J. Lewis and Alabama point guard transfer Jaden Bradley.

Arizona is filling holes after losing starting point guard Kerr Kriisa to West Virginia via transfer, forward Azuolas Tubelis to the NBA Draft and starting guard Courtney Ramey to graduation.

Lloyd remains heavily involved in recruiting internationally with Ballo, Veesaar and Filip Borovianin on the roster. The head coach also recruited Swedish-born Pelle Larsson to Arizona after he spent his first college season at Utah.

Larsson submitted his name in the NBA Draft and was invited to the NBA G League Elite Camp as part of the draft preparation, but he notably is not listed on a team roster for that pre-draft event.

Larsson could slot in as a potential starter along with guard Kylan Boswell, Bradley and Ballo, with another frontcourt slot seemingly up for grabs.

“I like the fact that the team is full of international players,” Krivas said. “It will definitely make my transition on and off the court much faster. It wasn’t an easy decision, but after weighing the pros and cons, I concluded that going there was the best possible decision at the moment and for my career going forward.”

Arizona Basketball

Oumar Ballo #11 of the Arizona Wildcats is fouled by Maxime Raynaud #42 of the Stanford Cardinal in...

Arizona Sports

Arizona basketball schedules Thanksgiving Day game vs. Michigan State

The Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team will face the Michigan State Spartans on Thanksgiving of 2023.

1 day ago

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) goes to the basket against Chicago Bulls forward Dalen...

Arizona Sports

Wildcats’ Mathurin, Perry High’s Williams make NBA All-Rookie team

Arizona Wildcat Bennedict Mathurin and Perry High's Jalen Williams made the 2022-23 NBA All-Rookie First Team.

8 days ago

Bronny James #6 of the West team talks to Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2023 McD...

Associated Press

Bronny James, son of LeBron James, commits to USC ahead of last Pac-12 season

LeBron James' oldest son Bronny James will compete in the Pac-12 next season for the University of Southern California.

10 days ago

(AP Photo/Marco Garcia)...

Tom Kuebel

Arizona’s Pelle Larsson invited to NBA G League Elite Camp

Arizona wing Pelle Larsson received an invitation to the 2023 NBA G League Elite Camp and feature his skills in front of NBA scouts.

11 days ago

Follow @AZSports...

Arizona Sports

Elijah Williams, Monty Williams’ son, earns offer from Arizona

Elijah Williams, the son of Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, has reportedly earned a college offer from the Arizona Wildcats.

12 days ago

ESPN Pac-12...

Arizona Sports

Report: ESPN not interested taking top Pac-12 football games in new media deal

Reports indicate the Pac-12 remains far from landing a new media rights deal as conference meetings conclude on Thursday.

12 days ago

Lithuanian big Motiejus Krivas commits to Arizona basketball