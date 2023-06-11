Close
D-backs celebrate Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera with check to charity

Jun 10, 2023, 7:30 PM

Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks honored the legendary career of Detroit Tigers third baseman Miguel Cabrera on Saturday with a check to his foundation.

Manager Torey Lovullo, as well as two D-backs players, presented Cabrera with a $10,000 check to the Miggy Foundation.

Additionally, the D-backs gave him a retirement gift with a free stay at Talking Stick Resort.

Cabrera is one of the best to play the game and is currently in his 21st season in the bigs after being an undrafted free agent with the Florida Marlins in 2003.

Over his illustrious career, he has notched two American League MVP awards, four AL batting titles and has been named to 12 MLB All-Star teams.

Cabrera became the fourth player to ever win a Triple Crown, batting .330 with 44 home runs and 139 RBIs in 2012. He joined Carl Yastrzemski (1967), Frank Robinson (1966) and Mickey Mantle (1954).

The D-backs, as a part of the new rule that allows every team to play each other at least once regardless of league, are in the midst of a three-game set in Detroit, the last time Arizona will see the Tigers this year.

Arizona looks to go for the sweep of Detroit at 8:35 a.m. on Sunday on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

D-backs celebrate Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera with check to charity