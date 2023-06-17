The Sun Devil Hall of Fame has six new individuals and a team.

Football standout Shaun McDonald, baseball’s Jason Kipnis, track and field’s Jordan Clarke, water polo’s Addison McGrath, volleyball player Regina Mannix, track and field coach Greg Kraft (Hall of Distinction) and the 2007 women’s track and field team make up the 2023 class, as announced this week.

The group will be inducted on Oct. 7 during halftime of ASU’s football game against Colorado.

McDonald played three seasons at ASU (2000-02) after his days at Shadow Mountain High School. He eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards twice, finishing with 2,867 and 24 touchdown catches.

He caught 87 passes for 1,405 yards in 2002, which both set ASU records. McDonald was a Biletnikoff Award finalist, plus he earned first-team All-Pac-10 for the second straight year.

The Phoenix native became a fourth-round pick in the 2003 NFL Draft to the St. Louis Rams and played in the NFL through the 2009 season.

This is the second straight year a former ASU football star was inducted after Terrell Suggs in 2022.

The Rams beat the 49ers under the lights during prime time ball in 2004. Shaun McDonald @ShaunMac_TD10 caught his first career TD in the victory pic.twitter.com/HHOimUBvsP — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) November 12, 2021

Kipnis played two years at ASU (2008-09) and earned Pac-10 Player of the Year honors in 2009.

He was a second-round pick by Cleveland after the 2009 season, and he went on to play 10 years in the major leagues as a two-time All-Star.

The 2009 Sun Devils went 51-14 with fellow future big leaguers Austin Barnes, Mike Leake and Kole Calhoun.

Jason Kipnis hits a walk-off grand slam for his 1000th career hit 🔥 (via @SportsTimeOhio)pic.twitter.com/SApnlRcTng — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) September 20, 2018

Clarke became one of ASU’s most decorated shotput throwers between 2008-13 with eight All-America honors and four NCAA titles during his time in Tempe.

McGrath holds the ASU records for goals with 237 and points with 348. She played from 2006-09 and was a three-time All-American.

Mannix (formerly Stahl) played from 1984-87 and still has more assists with 5,180 and aces with 178 than any other Sun Devil.

She went on to become the head volleyball coach at Scottsdale Community College.

Kraft spent 23 years at Arizona State and was a three-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year. He has four national titles under his belt and was the second longest tenured ASU track and field coach in school history.

The 2007 ASU women’s track and field squad captured the indoor and outdoor team titles, the third program to do so after LSU and Texas.

It is the second full team to be inducted into the Hall of Fame after the 1995 women’s golf team.

