Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Christian Walker honored for opportunity to reach milestones with D-backs

Jun 16, 2023, 6:30 PM

Christian Walker #53 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates with Geraldo Perdomo #2 and Jake McCart...

Christian Walker #53 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates with Geraldo Perdomo #2 and Jake McCarthy #31 after hitting a three run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at Chase Field on June 14, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Phillies won 4-3 in ten innings. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

On Wednesday night, Christian Walker reached a milestone only seven other players in Arizona Diamondbacks history accomplished.

With a critical game-tying three-run homer to left field in the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies, Walker made it to 100 home runs as a member of the D-backs.

Walker, 32, played his first games with Arizona in 2017, in the shadow of franchise star Paul Goldschmidt. After the D-backs traded their perennial All-Star, Walker stepped into the role and proved himself much more than a stopgap.

“Goldy, he’s a great player, he deserves everything that he has and he was a great role model when I was here,” Walker told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Thursday. “To be able to get the opportunity to come in behind somebody like that and try to take over the position and learn from him and apply what he did really well, just everything about it was very cool. Fortunate for the opportunity to learn from Paul.”

RELATED STORIES

Walker has played 546 games for the D-backs since he took over as the primary first baseman in 2019. Last year was his best offensively in terms of OPS+ at 126, or 26% better than a replacement-level hitter. He also won his first Gold Glove and is prime position to win another with seven outs above average, which leads the league.

He said he was honored to receive the service time to reach the milestone. Only Luis Gonzalez, Goldschmidt, Steve Finley, Chris Young, Mark Reynolds, David Peralta and Justin Upton hit more than 100 home runs in Arizona.

If Walker finishes this season with at least 35 home runs (he has 13 now and hit 36 last year), he will be top five in franchise history.

This happened after the D-backs claimed Walker off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds, who claimed him off waivers from the Atlanta Braves after the Baltimore Orioles designated him for assignment.

“It’s a funny thing, everybody’s story, everybody’s route to the big leagues is a little bit different,” Walker said. “Some guys get the fast track, some guys get locked up behind some players, some guys just are late bloomers. Everybody’s story is a little bit different.”

Walker, third baseman Evan Longoria and shortstop Nick Ahmed are the only D-backs position players over 30 years old.

He acknowledged the makeup of the current team and 2017 are vastly different, especially with the age groups.

“I try my best to just listen to guys and see what kind of makes them tick, what motivates them, what really gets under their skin,” Walker said. “As a teammate, as somebody who tries my best to be a leader on this team, it’s just little things like that, it’s letting the player know after a tough game they’re still our guy, we still want them out there.”

Arizona Diamondbacks

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 16: Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers a first inning pitc...

Wills Rice

D-backs cruise to beat Guardians behind another strong Gallen outing

The Arizona Diamondbacks bounced back from their skid with a 5-1 win on Friday over the Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field.

1 day ago

Diamondbacks logo...

Arizona Sports

D-backs to celebrate Juneteenth, Pride Night and Father’s Day

The Arizona Diamondbacks are celebrating Juneteenth and Pride month Friday and Saturday, respectively, at Chase Field.

1 day ago

Manager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks talks with starting pitcher Zac Gallen #23 in...

Alex Weiner

D-backs not worried about Zac Gallen’s fastball velocity dip ahead of next start

D-backs ace Zac Gallen's fastball velocity dipped in his last start, but pitching coach Brent Strom expects him to be back on track Friday.

2 days ago

Ryne Nelson #19 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers a first inning pitch against the Philadelphia ...

Alex Weiner

D-backs drop 3rd straight to Phillies, Ryne Nelson searches for consistent results

Diamondbacks RHP Ryne Nelson produced a mixed bag of results in a 5-4 defeat to the Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona's third straight loss.  

2 days ago

Diamondbacks, Miguel Castro...

Alex Weiner

Who are the sellers? A lot to unfold before D-backs hit MLB trade deadline

The Diamondbacks have positioned themselves as buyers at the trade deadline, but there are few obvious sellers in MLB to deal with.

2 days ago

Geraldo Perdomo #2 and Jake McCarthy #31 of the Arizona Diamondbacks collide in right field while a...

Kellan Olson

Defensive gaffe costs Diamondbacks in 10-inning loss to Phillies

The Arizona Diamondbacks were threatening for their third comeback win in four days until a key error in the 10th inning cost them.

2 days ago

Christian Walker honored for opportunity to reach milestones with D-backs