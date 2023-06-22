Close
Mercury sign G Jennie Simms, waive G Evina Westbrook

Jun 22, 2023, 2:33 PM

Jennie Simms #25 of the Phoenix Mercury knocks the ball away from Kelsey Plum #10 of the Las Vegas ...

Jennie Simms #25 of the Phoenix Mercury knocks the ball away from Kelsey Plum #10 of the Las Vegas Aces as Shey Peddy #11 of the Mercury defends in the second quarter of Game One of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs first round at Michelob ULTRA Arena on August 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Mercury announced Thursday the team has signed guard Jennie Simms and waived guard Evina Westbrook in a corresponding move.

Simms signed a preseason contract with Phoenix but was released prior to the start of the regular season. She played in 24 games and made three starts with the Mercury last season.

Last year, she averaged 3.4 points per game on 47.6% shooting and 2.2 rebounds.

She most recently has been playing in FIBA Women’s EuroBasket with the Israeli National Team. With Israeli club Elitzur Holon during the WNBA’s offseason, Simms averaged 22.3 points along with 8.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

Simms was the No. 18 overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft by the Washington Mystics.

Westbrook was claimed off waivers by the Mercury on May 10 and appeared in nine games this year. She was selected No. 21 out of the University of Connecticut in 2022 and has played with the Minnesota Lynx and Mystics.

The moves come as Phoenix is grasping to salvage its season, sitting at 2-9 on the year and already 8.5 games back of the Las Vegas Aces.

The team is currently missing its three stars Brittney Griner (hip), Diana Taurasi (hamstring) and Skylar Diggins-Smith (pregnancy/childbirth).

