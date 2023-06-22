Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State lands 2024 3-star high school CB commit from Texas

Jun 22, 2023, 4:08 PM

(Rodney Bimage Jr. Twitter photo)

(Rodney Bimage Jr. Twitter photo)

Arizona Sports

Head coach Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils landed 2024 three-star corner Rodney Bimage Jr. from Texas on Thursday.

Bimage chose the Sun Devils over Florida, Florida State, Texas, Texas A&M, TCU and Kansas.

He stands 6-foot, 170 pounds and is the No. 52 cornerback in the class and the No. 93 player in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports.

Bimage is the 12th player to commit to Dillingham’s program from 2024 and is the fourth highest-rated player in the class.

ASU will be looking to fill the secondary positions as all four members of the starting secondary are upperclassmen.

Corners coach Bryan Carrington was responsible for his recruiting and has been very active in the state of Texas, bringing the Sun Devils’ commits to five from the Lone Star State.

Bimage is the newest Sun Devil commit, joining four-star 2025 QB Michael “Butter” Tollefson, local three-star lineman Ramar Williams as well as Tennessee transfer linebacker Juwan Mitchell and Idaho State transfer kicker/punter Ian Hershey.

