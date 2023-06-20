Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

ASU football lands 4-star QB recruit Michael Tollefson

Jun 20, 2023, 4:50 PM

Michael Tollefson, a four-star recruit from JSerra Catholic High School in California, announced his commitment to Arizona State football on Tuesday.

Tollefson is the No. 14 quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class and No. 222 player nationally, according to 247Sports.

Tollefson received offers from Georgia, Tennessee, Oregon, Arizona, Washington, Florida State, Utah and Washington State along with ASU.

His offer from Oregon came with ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham on its coaching staff as the offensive coordinator.

The 6-foot-1 QB transferred to JSerra this offseason.

Tollefson played 12 games as a sophomore last year at San Juan Hills and completed 146 of 279 passes for 1,567 yards and eight touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. He also ran for 644 yards and nine scores.

He played nine games and started six as a freshman, throwing for 1,307 yards, 14 touchdowns and rushing for 449 yards with six TDs.

 

ASU under Dillingham has been diligent in attaining quarterback talent.

This year, four-star prospect Jaden Rashada is an incoming freshman, while Arizona State added transfers Drew Pyne from Notre Dame and Jacob Conover from BYU.

