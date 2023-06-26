Close
ARIZONA BASKETBALL

Early ESPN NBA mock draft: Arizona PG Kylan Boswell a 2024 lottery pick

Jun 26, 2023, 11:05 AM

Arizona guard Kylan Boswell (4) and Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5). (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona Sports

Arizona Wildcats soon-to-be sophomore Kylan Boswell has a rising 2024 NBA Draft profile.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo list him as a lottery pick, going 14th overall, in their early 2024 NBA Mock Draft. Boswell’s play early on in the FIBA World Cup under-19 games is validation that hype could be warranted.

In a 77-72 win in Hungary against Slovenia in which the United States was down by as many as 12 points late in the third quarter Sunday, Boswell scored eight points and led the Americans down the stretch with clutch buckets and a key defensive stop.

Boswell came off the bench in the first game of pool play, a 136-69 victory against Madagascar. He scored 10 points and added seven assists with two steals in that outing.

The United States is 2-0 so far, with a final game against Lebanon in pool play on Tuesday at 6 a.m. MST.

Boswell’s NBA stock is intriguing.

He’s not a high-level athlete but has shown maturity, physical defense and a shooting ability that could translate to the pros.

Boswell joined Arizona early after reclassifying as a high school student, wanting to make the leap to speed up his recovery from a serious foot injury.

Still just 18 years old now, he’s on the young side for a rising sophomore and will enter 2023-24 with 35 games of experience.

Boswell averaged just 4.6 points, 1.6 assists and 1.6 rebounds on 45% shooting and 39% accuracy from deep as a freshman, but it’s expected he will play a prominent role alongside guard transfers Caleb Love and Jaden Bradley for the Wildcats this coming season.

