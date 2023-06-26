The Arizona Diamondbacks’ No. 2 prospect outfielder Druw Jones will miss “a few weeks” with a hamstring injury, Arizona Republic’s Nick Piecoro reported on Monday.

This is Jones’ third injury since he joined Arizona.

The injury comes as he was recovering from a right quadriceps injury he suffered running the bases last week, Piecoro writes.

Jones was selected No. 2 overall in the 2022 MLB draft and has dealt with a few injuries in his short time with the club.

He first tore his labrum in his shoulder in his first batting practice at Chase Field after being drafted.

Jones was drafted at 18 years old after being named the Georgia High School State Player of the Year in 2022.

He has spent time with the Visalia Rawhide Low-A ball before injuring his quad as well as with the Diamondbacks in the Arizona Complex League. For the most part he has struggled in a small sample size, slashing .173/.283/.475 with five RBIs and no home runs in just 14 games.

He appeared in a rehab assignment on June 13 and played in just four games before hurting his hamstring.